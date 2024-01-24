Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The IAB New Zealand Appoints Angelina Farry as CEO

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 6:37 pm
Press Release: IAB New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND 24 January 2024: The Interactive Advertising Bureau New Zealand (IAB New Zealand) has appointed Angelina Farry as the organisation’s next CEO.

Angelina has over 20 years’ experience in the New Zealand advertising industry, working in large network agencies including DDB Aotearoa, Saatchi & Saatchi and TBWA\NZ Group, and has previously run her own agency business. Prior to joining The IAB New Zealand Angelina was Managing Director of TBWA\NZ Group’s Eleven.

The IAB New Zealand’s Chair Stephen Old welcomes Angelina’s appointment during an exciting time for the organisation, “The IAB New Zealand sits in a unique position within the digital advertising industry, connecting our members across the entire value chain from advertisers, advertising agencies, publishers, research, recruitment, and tech companies. Shaping our industry is important to us, and we’re excited to have Angelina join the team with her extensive leadership, and communications industry experience.”

Angelina will work closely with The IAB New Zealand Board including Chair and Warner Bros Senior Manager of Digital Stephen Old, Robert Hutchinson TVNZ General Manager Digital Commercial, Craig Whitaker Google Head of Platforms, Rhys Heron Mi9 Managing Director, Gareth Codd MediaWorks General Manager Digital & Operations, Carolyn Luey NZME Chief Digital & Publishing Officer, Spencer Bailey Head of Meta, Matt Headland Stuff Managing Director Brand Connections, and Craig Delany MetService General Manager Interactive.

Angelina comments, “There is some incredible work being done by New Zealanders in the digital space, and globally innovation is moving at an unprecedented pace. It’s an exciting time to be joining the team, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the Board, the Councils, and The IAB’s global network to empower Kiwi businesses to thrive in a digital economy.

The IAB New Zealand plays a key role in the nation’s digital growth, and membership enables local businesses to be part of that conversation. We are looking forward to rolling out a comprehensive calendar of activity and events to help our members upskill, connect, and drive their businesses forward.”

Tama Sweetman will continue as acting IAB New Zealand General Manager until the end of January, and Angelina commenced her role 22 January 2024.

