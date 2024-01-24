Q2 Metals Commences Its 2024 Winter Drill Program At The Mia Lithium Property, James Bay Territory, Quebec, Canada

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced its 2024 winter drill program ("Winter Drill Program") at its wholly owned, 8,668-ha Mia Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec.

The first hole of the Winter Drill Program was collared on January 18th and drilling has started at the west end of the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Lithium Exploration Trend (the "Mia Trend") which is located 22 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, proximal to major hydro-powerline and all-season road infrastructure.

"We anticipate a busy year ahead, starting with our Winter Drill Program which will assist us in gaining a deeper understanding of the Mia property and the 11 mineralized zones identified within the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Trend," said Q2 Metals President and CEO Alicia Milne.

It is anticipated that the Winter Drill Program will consist of at least 4,000 metres, with potential to expand the campaign. The objective of the Winter Drill Program is to expand the subsurface pegmatite zone at the MIA 1 and MIA 2 zones and test the other new mineralized discoveries along the Mia Trend.

The Company's inaugural drill program commenced in the fall of 2023 and concluded mid-December 2023 with a total of 31 holes drilled along the Mia Trend for approximately 5,601 metres. Through its 2023 mapping and sampling programs, the Company defined a total of 11 spodumene pegmatite mineralized zones along the Mia Trend of which only seven zones have been drill-tested. Two additional prospective LCT-style pegmatite trends (Bruce Trend and Lady Trend) were identified on the Property and initial mapping and sampling programs will commence on both new trends in the spring of 2024.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

