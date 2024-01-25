Indevin Group Proudly Partners With The New Zealand Team As Official Wine Supplier

AUCKLAND, New Zealand –As excitement builds for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Indevin Group, New Zealand’s leading producer of high-quality wine heroed by the iconic Villa Maria Brand, proudly announces its partnership with the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) as the Official Wine Supplier.

Indevin will provide its award-winning Villa Maria wines at all NZOC events around the globe, including those hosted at New Zealand House in Paris during the Olympic Games. This partnership emphasises the shared values, vision and commitment of both Indevin and NZOC, while ultimately showcasing the best of New Zealand with the world.



NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol says the NZOC is proud to welcome Indevin as an official supplier.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming Indevin to our Olympic family at a really exciting time,” said Nicol.

“Indevin is known for excellence in winemaking and at the NZOC excellence is what we stand for so there’s a really nice synergy between our brands and we look forward to promoting and showcasing their fantastic locally made products.”

Duncan McFarlane, CEO of Indevin, says, “We are thrilled to support this partnership with our Villa Maria wines for the NZOC and Paris Olympic Games. This is the pinnacle event for New Zealand’s athletes and an opportunity for all New Zealanders to support the hard work and success of our team. At Indevin we believe that we’re stronger together, so we’re honoured to have Villa Maria contribute to the celebrations as our incredible athletes compete on the world stage.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Indevin has grown to become New Zealand’s largest wine company in under 20 years, maintaining its global wine credentials and serving as ambassadors for the New Zealand wine industry. McFarlane says supporting NZOC in their mission to enable athletes to reach their Olympic dreams aligns naturally with being a proud New Zealand owned business.

“At Indevin, we’re dedicated to building a business that supports our communities, reflecting our commitment to the long-term development of the New Zealand wine industry across the globe. We share NZOC’s ambition to deliver meaningful impact both within our own teams, and in the communities within which we live, work and play.

“As the Official Wine Supplier of the NZOC, we look forward to raising a glass of Villa Maria to the success of New Zealand athletes and contributing to the vibrant spirit of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

© Scoop Media

