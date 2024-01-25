Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Indevin Group Proudly Partners With The New Zealand Team As Official Wine Supplier

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: Indevin Group

AUCKLAND, New Zealand –As excitement builds for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Indevin Group, New Zealand’s leading producer of high-quality wine heroed by the iconic Villa Maria Brand, proudly announces its partnership with the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) as the Official Wine Supplier.

Indevin will provide its award-winning Villa Maria wines at all NZOC events around the globe, including those hosted at New Zealand House in Paris during the Olympic Games. This partnership emphasises the shared values, vision and commitment of both Indevin and NZOC, while ultimately showcasing the best of New Zealand with the world. 

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol says the NZOC is proud to welcome Indevin as an official supplier.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming Indevin to our Olympic family at a really exciting time,” said Nicol.

“Indevin is known for excellence in winemaking and at the NZOC excellence is what we stand for so there’s a really nice synergy between our brands and we look forward to promoting and showcasing their fantastic locally made products.”

Duncan McFarlane, CEO of Indevin, says, “We are thrilled to support this partnership with our Villa Maria wines for the NZOC and Paris Olympic Games. This is the pinnacle event for New Zealand’s athletes and an opportunity for all New Zealanders to support the hard work and success of our team. At Indevin we believe that we’re stronger together, so we’re honoured to have Villa Maria contribute to the celebrations as our incredible athletes compete on the world stage.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Indevin has grown to become New Zealand’s largest wine company in under 20 years, maintaining its global wine credentials and serving as ambassadors for the New Zealand wine industry. McFarlane says supporting NZOC in their mission to enable athletes to reach their Olympic dreams aligns naturally with being a proud New Zealand owned business.

“At Indevin, we’re dedicated to building a business that supports our communities, reflecting our commitment to the long-term development of the New Zealand wine industry across the globe. We share NZOC’s ambition to deliver meaningful impact both within our own teams, and in the communities within which we live, work and play.

“As the Official Wine Supplier of the NZOC, we look forward to raising a glass of Villa Maria to the success of New Zealand athletes and contributing to the vibrant spirit of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Indevin Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 