Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RNZB Becomes Hello Period's Inaugural 'Bloody Good Workplace'

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 10:44 am
Press Release: Royal New Zealand Ballet

The Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) has become award-winning sustainable period company Hello Period’s inaugural Bloody Good Workplace.

The Bloody Good Workplace programme aims to destigmatise workplace period experiences. By partnering with Hello Period, employers are supported in caring for their employees who menstruate and ensuring they have access to high quality, sustainable period products to help relieve anxiety around their monthly cycles.

Being a Bloody Good Workplace means Hello Period becomes the RNZB’s official provider of sustainable period care, and the organisations will work together to raise awareness of the importance of period support for employees.

RNZB Director of People and Culture Sarah Griffiths says, “Workplaces can be environments in which employees who menstruate feel vulnerable, disadvantaged, or quietly suffer because of the stigma around monthly periods. Given the nature of our business, everyone can find themselves working long hours, either on the stage or behind the scenes, and the dancers’ work involves performing in front of thousands of people, thus managing periods can become problematic. Hello Period products will provide our staff with a level of comfort and confidence when having their periods, and the RNZB is fully behind this brilliant partnership with a similarly pioneering New Zealand organisation.”

RNZB’s Hello Period Ambassador, Soloist Ana Gallardo Lobaina, says, "When people from overseas ask me to describe Kiwis, I always say they care about each other and the impact their actions have on the future of our planet. Collaborating with Hello Period is the most exciting marriage of two things that mean a lot to me - actively caring for the environment and taking steps towards making life easier for all women, especially athletes. I'm honoured and thrilled to be Hello Period’s inaugural Bloody Good Workplace ambassador!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Hello Period Co-founder and Marketing Director, Robyn McLean says, “The reality is, fifty percent of people menstruate for around 35 years and, while every individual’s period experience is unique and subjective, when there is a chance that half of your workforce could be suffering, feeling vulnerable or discriminated against, are taking their already limited sick leave to support themselves at home, or impacting the environment by using non-sustainable period products, we think workplace period care is an important issue.

“Sustainable products last for years, provide greater security than single use tampons and pads due to their increased capacity, and don’t clog the plumbing. We approached the RNZB because we felt the organisation would have an interesting and aligned view on the importance of individualised period care and, as a company which tours and performs, we felt period confidence would be a pertinent issue. We are delighted that they agreed – with alacrity – and have joined us on this important mission.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Royal New Zealand Ballet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 