Ryman Healthcare Achieves Prestigious Wellbeing Tick Accreditation

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 11:48 am
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare is pleased to announce it’s been awarded the Wellbeing Tick, a significant milestone marking the company as the first healthcare organisation in New Zealand and Australia to receive this accreditation.

The Wellbeing Tick is a workplace accreditation programme that recognises organisations that commit to the wellbeing of their people and are ready to make systemic changes to the way they operate.

Di Walsh, Ryman’s Chief People & Safety Officer, said the accreditation is a testament to Ryman’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritises the wellbeing of its teams. "Wellbeing is intrinsically linked to our purpose at Ryman. By investing in it, we foster stronger connections among our people and with our residents," she said.

"We are incredibly proud to share this news. Being recognised with the Wellbeing Tick in our first year of auditing reflects our dedication to making Ryman a workplace that takes wellbeing seriously," Ms Walsh added.

The programme is based on an award-winning and globally researched framework, aiming to set the standard for workplace wellbeing practices in New Zealand and Australia.

Philly Powell, who launched the Wellbeing Tick in 2021 said, “Huge congratulations to Ryman Healthcare for being the first healthcare company to be Wellbeing Tick accredited for Year One. Cultural change takes time and it’s great to see how committed Ryman has been to prioritise their employee wellbeing.”

In 2022, Ryman made a commitment to further develop wellbeing, by being a founding member of the Wellbeing Tick, with the goal of laying the foundation for a robust wellbeing culture including Ryman’s first wellbeing focused teams survey and cross-country focus groups.

In response to employee feedback, Ryman is introducing several initiatives to simplify access to wellbeing resources, and increase education to address personal challenges like sleep, anxiety, and financial literacy. "Our people truly are the heart of Ryman, and it is such a privilege to support our wellbeing journey," Ms Walsh added.

