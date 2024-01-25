Offshore Renewable Energy Forum Returns To Propel Aotearoa’s Low-emission Future

This March, Ara Ake and Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki will host the 2024 Offshore Renewable Energy Forum.

It will be the fourth offshore energy event since its inception in 2020, and aims to bring together Iwi, key sector stakeholders and the broader community to discuss the opportunities that offshore renewables present Aotearoa New Zealand.

This year’s theme is about recognising the interconnectivity of a future energy ecosystem, bringing together discussions about social licence, energy security, infrastructure, technology, consumer equity and job creation into one, holistic conversation.

"At past forum’s we’ve discussed the rapid growth in offshore renewables and where New Zealand could be placed in this global movement. As New Zealand’s future energy centre we are delighted to host this year’s event in South Taranaki, alongside Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki," says Jonathan Young, Offshore Renewables Lead at Ara Ake.

Hosted in Hāwera, Taranaki, the two-day forum will cover international and domestic updates, social licence considerations, environmental factors, regulation, infrastructure, and industry capability.

"Renewable energy is a key part of our region's long-term vision for a resilient, high-value, low-emissions economy. To realise this vision, and to make the most of both our industry expertise and immense offshore wind resource, we need strong collaboration between key stakeholders. This forum provides a critical platform to do that," says Kelvin Wright, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki Chief Executive.

"We’re excited to welcome new and returning industry players to Taranaki, including government, community and Iwi representation, to progress the conversation."

The 2023 forum brought together more than 35 domestic and international speakers, with a diverse range of expertise to present ideas about the future development and research opportunities in offshore renewable energy. Last year's forum also looked closer at regulatory developments, environmental considerations and infrastructure planning, among other topics.

The 2024 Offshore Renewable Energy Forum will take place at the TSB Hub, Hāwera on Wednesday 20 - Thursday 21 March 2024. Attendees can join the conversation either in person, or online, and will hear from a range of national and international experts over the two days.

Please contact Matt Lamb, matt@venture.org.nz, if you are a tertiary student wishing to attend this event (either in person or online), for free registration.

To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.nz

For more information, visit www.araake.co.nz/oref-2024

