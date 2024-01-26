Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Beam Introduces Shared Seated E-scooters To Tauranga

Friday, 26 January 2024, 10:13 am
Press Release: Beam

[26 January 2024] Australia and New Zealand’s largest micromobility company Beam will bring seated e-scooters to Tauranga, with 60 shared seated e-scooters available for hire across the city from today.

Designed with the same safety features as Beam’s ‘L-shaped’ standing e-scooters, including triple brakes, phone holders, a bluetooth helmet lock and dual front-suspension, they offer a practical choice to those who find standing e-scooters challenging for use, or those travelling longer distances.

The seated e-scooters can be rented through Beam’s app-based service, featuring the same affordable rates as Beam’s purple e-scooters.

“As Australia and New Zealand’s largest shared micromobility operator, we’re committed to constantly innovating and bringing the latest technology and hardware to our operations across our New Zealand operations,” said Beam’s New Zealand Operations Manager Jackson Jebaselvan.

“Tauranga has experienced great success with shared micromobility, which has become a preferred means of transportation for many locals, and seen 66,000 kilometres ridden on Beams across Tauranga to date.

“However, they have not been accessible to all members of the local community, which is a gap we are looking to address with the launch of seated e-scooters across the city.

“The seated e-scooters could also open up riding across longer distances, with a more comfortable seated position, encouraging increased modal shift away from cars.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Our goal is to bring safe, sustainable and equitable transportation to as many residents as possible, and we look forward to seeing the local communities embrace this new mode of transportation.”

Beam rolled out seated e-scooters in Auckland in November 2023, with early data showing a 30% increase in trip distances on a seated e-scooter. The average standing e-scooter trip is 2.5 kilometres.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Beam on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 