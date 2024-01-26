Beam Introduces Shared Seated E-scooters To Tauranga

[26 January 2024] Australia and New Zealand’s largest micromobility company Beam will bring seated e-scooters to Tauranga, with 60 shared seated e-scooters available for hire across the city from today.

Designed with the same safety features as Beam’s ‘L-shaped’ standing e-scooters, including triple brakes, phone holders, a bluetooth helmet lock and dual front-suspension, they offer a practical choice to those who find standing e-scooters challenging for use, or those travelling longer distances.

The seated e-scooters can be rented through Beam’s app-based service, featuring the same affordable rates as Beam’s purple e-scooters.

“As Australia and New Zealand’s largest shared micromobility operator, we’re committed to constantly innovating and bringing the latest technology and hardware to our operations across our New Zealand operations,” said Beam’s New Zealand Operations Manager Jackson Jebaselvan.

“Tauranga has experienced great success with shared micromobility, which has become a preferred means of transportation for many locals, and seen 66,000 kilometres ridden on Beams across Tauranga to date.

“However, they have not been accessible to all members of the local community, which is a gap we are looking to address with the launch of seated e-scooters across the city.

“The seated e-scooters could also open up riding across longer distances, with a more comfortable seated position, encouraging increased modal shift away from cars.

“Our goal is to bring safe, sustainable and equitable transportation to as many residents as possible, and we look forward to seeing the local communities embrace this new mode of transportation.”

Beam rolled out seated e-scooters in Auckland in November 2023, with early data showing a 30% increase in trip distances on a seated e-scooter. The average standing e-scooter trip is 2.5 kilometres.

