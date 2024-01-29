Karma’s Lemmy - The World’s Sun Smartest Soft Drink

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Monday, 29 January 2024, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Karma Drinks

Kiwis up and down the motu have been bathed in sunshine this summer. But while there’s nothing like a happy holiday at the beach, our sun can be lethal.

Every year, more than 6000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with melanoma and every year, approximately 300 people die. But melanoma can be preventable and, if caught and treated early enough, it’s almost always curable.

That’s why New Zealand’s “most ethical soft drink company in the world” is throwing its good karmic vibes behind Melanoma New Zealand.

“Karma Drinks is all about being kind and doing good for others through the sales of our drinks. So we came up with the fun idea of a limited run of Lemmy Lemonade getting sun smart!” says National Sales Manager James Boshier.

The brand’s popular lemonade character, Lemmy, can now be seen being sun smart on a new limited edition bottle. The company will donate proceeds from every bottle and can with the Melanoma New Zealand sticker until $10,000 is raised.

“It seems all Kiwis know someone who has unfortunately experienced some form of skin cancer. Key stakeholders at Karma are part of this group, so we highly value the great work Melanoma New Zealand is doing. Being a beverage company, often consumed outdoors in the summer, the idea of a partnership made complete sense.

Andrea Newland CEO of Melanoma New Zealand says that the funds will go towards helping to save lives.

“Melanoma New Zealand is very grateful for Karma’s generous support – the funds will be used to help raise awareness about melanoma prevention and early detection, and we love that Lemmy is wearing his sunscreen and sunglasses, getting into the shade, and helping us to educate about the importance of being sun smart.”

Boshier says Lemmy is just a start. Karma Drinks and the expert team at Melanoma New Zealand will also be providing FREE skin cancer spot checks Tuesday, Jan 30th from 11am-3pm at Farro Grey Lynn. This is an excellent opportunity to receive a quick 5-minute, non-invasive spot check (of up to 3 spots), as well as some tasty samples from Karma Drinks while you’re at it!

Check the Melanoma New Zealand website for upcoming spot check events

More About Karma Drinks

11 years ago three friends from Piha set out to become the most ethical drink company in the world. Its Karma Foundation continues to support cola nut-growing communities in Sierra Leone with numerous social initiatives, from building schools to bridges to funding education for hundreds of young girls who otherwise wouldn’t be going to school.

© Scoop Media

