Woolworths NZ Joins FMG Young Farmer Of The Year Sponsor Family, Strengthening Support For NZ's Agricultural Future

NZ Young Farmers (NZYF) is excited to announce its partnership with Woolworths New Zealand as the newest sponsor of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of food producers within New Zealand's food and fibre sector.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest has long been a cornerstone in identifying and celebrating the talents of young agricultural enthusiasts and Woolworths New Zealand recognises the critical role that young farmers play in ensuring a sustainable future for New Zealand's food production.

"This is an exciting partnership for Woolworths New Zealand. We were thrilled to see the first-ever female winner last year and want to be part of the buzz of the 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition.

“By partnering with NZYF, Woolworths New Zealand will contribute to the development of skills, knowledge and networks that are essential for success in the ever-evolving agricultural landscape.

"Thousands of Kiwis visit our stores in rural or regional communities every week and we work closely with hundreds of local farmers and producers across the country. We're proud to be supporting the next generation of food suppliers in this competition," says Pieter de Wet, Woolworths New Zealand's Commercial Director of Fresh and FoodCo.

NZYF is equally excited about the collaboration and the positive impact it will have on FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

"We are excited to welcome Woolworths New Zealand into the FMG Young Farmer of the Year sponsor family. This partnership not only highlights their commitment to fostering the development of young farmers but also emphasises the critical role that the next generation plays in securing a sustainable future for our sector," says Lynda Coppersmith, NZYF Chief Executive.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The partnership between Woolworths New Zealand and NZYF marks a significant step forward in ensuring a vibrant and sustainable future for New Zealand's agriculture. Both organisations share a commitment to fostering talent and innovation, and this collaboration is set to make a lasting impact on the farming community.

Woolworths New Zealand joins FMG, Ravensdown, Worksafe, MPI, Milwaukee, Honda, New Holland, Lincoln University, Massey University, PTS Logistics and Bushbuck in supporting this iconic Contest.

© Scoop Media

