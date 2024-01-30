TSB Board Appoints Kate Armstrong As Director

TSB has announced today that Kate Armstrong will join the Board as a director. Kate will start February 2024.

TSB Board Chair Mark Darrow said he was delighted to have someone with Kate’s experience joining the Board. “Kate’s strong banking, legal and governance expertise means she’s well placed to join the Board as it delivers TSB’s strategy to continue its transformation into a more modern business in a complex regulatory environment.”

Kate is a qualified lawyer with almost 30 years’ experience in financial services and five years’ experience in governance. She has spent significant time working within in-house legal teams at banks, both within New Zealand and overseas. Kate has held roles at Mizuho Corporate Bank, Barclays Capital and ANZ NZ, and most recently at Westpac NZ.

At Westpac Kate led the insurance and investment businesses and was the divisional COO with responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the Consumer Banking and Wealth division. In 2019 Kate also led Westpac Life’s Financial Services Conduct Review Programme.

Kate brings strong legal and risk management skills to TSB, with a deep understanding of compliance and risk frameworks. Kate is also an experienced audit and risk subcommittee Chair. She currently sits on the Boards of Vero and Asteron Insurance and the NZ Housing Foundation.

Kevin McDonald retires from the TSB board and as chair of the Risk Committee at the end of February 2024. TSB Chair Mark Darrow acknowledged Kevin’s huge contribution to TSB and wishes him well for the future.

