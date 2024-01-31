Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Barfoot & Thompson Continues Its Expansion Within The Upper North Island

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 10:39 am
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson

Barfoot & Thompson has continued its expansion within the upper North Island following its acquisition of Whangamata Real Estate.

This follows closely on the heels of the opening of two Residential Sales offices in Tauranga - Cherrywood and Ōmokoroa - that was accomplished towards the end of 2023.

The century-old company, which is helmed by third-generation family members, Peter Thompson (Managing Director) and Stephen Barfoot (Director), alongside CEO Chris Dobbie, has traditional strongholds in Auckland and Northland. The recent move to Tauranga, and now the Coromandel, represents a new chapter in the company’s history.

“Whangamata Real Estate is firmly established in the local area and has been around for nearly 70 years. Like us, they have an existing strong market share, and longevity in the real estate industry”, says Barfoot & Thompson CEO, Chris Dobbie.

“The area known as the “Golden Triangle” - Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga - is where nearly 50 percent of New Zealand’s population lives and much of the country’s economic activity takes place. We have obvious roots in Auckland, a majority shareholding in Lodge Real Estate (Hamilton), and offices in Tauranga, so we now have an established base to go further afield into the Coromandel and continue our expansion.”

The purchase also brings Barfoot & Thompson’s international connections to clients of Whangamata Real Estate. They are one of only three real estate agencies in New Zealand that belong to the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® - an exclusive group of leading real estate agencies worldwide that are well connected through their Luxury Portfolio company.

Murray Cleland, who purchased Whangamata Real Estate alongside his wife Barbara in 2011, says of the sale, “It is an exciting development for both companies, who have the same values when helping their clients to buy and sell real estate.”

"Becoming part of the Barfoot and Thompson family will give our clients the opportunity to promote their properties through a large New Zealand and International network.”

Murray, a local identity will remain as Branch Manager along with the same sales and property management team.

The company will continue to trade as Whangamata Real Estate, the name that has been successful for the past 70 years.

