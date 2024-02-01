Toitū Envirocare Chief Executive To Drive $18m Transformation To Speed Up Carbon Emission Reductions

Toitū Envirocare Chief Executive Teressa Betty (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga) is leading an $18 million business transformation to speed up Aotearoa New Zealand’s carbon emissions reduction by making Toitū’s programmes more accessible.

Toitū Envirocare sets the standard for Aotearoa’s carbon and environmental certification programmes, with more than 900 businesses, from well-known corporates to privately-owned companies, certified under its carbon reduction programmes. What sets Toitū’s programmes apart is the requirement to evidence emissions reductions year on year – thereby proactively minimising an organisation’s environmental impact over time.

Investing in this significant transformation project will enable Toitū Envirocare to meet the growing demand for its carbon measurement, verification and reduction services says Betty.

“Climate change is high on the agenda for Aotearoa New Zealand's businesses, politicians, investors, and consumers alike. As providers of market-leading, standards and science-based carbon reduction and environmental programmes and services, we are transforming our business operations to be more efficient, digitise our service offering, and create a partnership model across the sustainability spectrum that will elevate Aotearoa’s climate ambitions.

“We can no longer view the economy and climate as separate issues. Climate action used to be a standalone topic or be challenged for the economic impacts that often go hand in hand with mitigation and adaptation initiatives. However, businesses are now realising the advantages of merging operational performance with decarbonisation practices to create a brighter economic future.

“It might be tempting for businesses to take their eyes off the climate change ball, to say they’ve got other, higher priorities but we strongly urge they do not do this. We all need to keep moving forward as climate change is very real and we are feeling the impacts in very tangible ways, such as the devastating and ongoing effects of 2023’s severe weather events. We all need to lift the bar on climate change leadership to help unlock opportunities. Welcome to the Climate Economy era.”

Betty is excited to be leading Toitū at such a pivotal time. She says the climate emergency demands recognition, focus and a commitment to doing things differently to preserve, protect and nurture te taiao (the environment).

“As a purpose-led organisation, our primary reason for being is impact. We are incredibly privileged that our shareholder, Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, does not require us to pay a dividend, which enables us to reinvest profits for maximum scale and impact.”

Toitū Envirocare’s purpose resonates deeply for Betty, to guide positive change and help businesses to be more sustainable - enabling them to shift their impact on the environment from negative to positive, at pace.

“Since returning to Aotearoa in 2014 after 16 years overseas, I have been reconnecting with my culture, learning te reo Māori and exploring ways to bring mātauranga Māori into my working environment. To reflect this, Toitū is developing a Te Tiriti o Waitangi Model as part of our business strategy, recognising the unique and vital perspectives that Māori culture brings to the preservation and protection of nature and te taiao.”

Betty also acknowledges that the kōrero and action in relation to addressing climate challenges must shift to encompass nature, recognising the fundamental interconnectedness of the two, particularly in relation to human health and lifespan. “It is not just the health and wellbeing of our planet that is compromised, but the day-to-day health and wellbeing of humankind. I am proud to be part of Toitū Envirocare, as we strive to deliver on our purpose for the betterment of our planet and people.”

About Toitū Envirocare

Toitū Envirocare leads positive change through a system of science-based carbon and environmental certification programmes. We are a team of scientists and business experts who have come together to protect the ecological and economic future of the planet, by helping organisations shift their impact on the climate and environment from negative to positive, at pace.

Based on science and backed by evidence, Toitū carbonreduce, Toitū net carbonzero, Toitū climate positive and Toitū enviromark certification programmes give organisations the tools to reduce their carbon emissions and environmental impact. We also help with setting science-based targets, scope and boundary assessments, value chain screening, and carbon inventory verifications. Initially developed for New Zealand business needs, our programmes now serve more than 900 clients worldwide. Wholly owned by Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, a Crown Research Institute, our origins are in science, but our future is in the sustainability of our economy, our people, and our land.

About Teressa Betty

Teressa is the Kaiwhakahaere Matua | CEO of Toitū Envirocare. Toitū’s purpose is to help organisations shift their impact on the environment from negative to positive, at pace, as stewards of the climate and carbon ecosystem to help businesses create a brighter, more prosperous future.

Teressa has a broad corporate background at executive level, including 14 years in London and two years in Australia. She has been passionate about sustainability and enabling resilient, thriving organisations, tāngata and communities, since being involved in the clean-up of the aftermath of the GFC while in senior leadership roles in London. Teressa has trained as a B Corp Consultant and is also an independent director. She feels privileged to be leading Toitū, an organisation, focussed on purpose – not profit, collaboration – not competition.

