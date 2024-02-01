Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Improving Electricity Consumer Protections And Choice

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 10:27 am
Press Release: Electricity Authority

The Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko (Authority) has decided to mandate the Consumer Care Guidelines (Guidelines) to improve protections for consumers.

This decision follows our consultation from September 2023 that sought feedback on four options to update and strengthen the Guidelines.

Sarah Gillies, the Authority’s Chief Executive expressed gratitude for the remarkable engagement, with over 1,000 submissions received including drawings from young children.

Predominantly, the feedback came from consumers and advocacy groups, highlighting the importance of the Guidelines to consumers in New Zealand. We also received valuable feedback from electricity retailers and other stakeholders.

After careful consideration of all submissions, the Authority has opted for Option 4 - mandating the whole of the Guidelines, except Part 10. Part 10 looks at information disclosure and monitoring, which is being addressed in an ongoing consultation.

"We believe this decision is the best pathway forward to ensure consumers receive a consistent and supportive level of care from their electricity retailer, regardless of who they choose," says Gillies.

The Authority commits to a short review process engaging with stakeholders to address the clarity, workability and enforceability issues raised during consultation. Acknowledging their original voluntary design, Gillies stated that resolving these issues will facilitate a smooth transition to mandatory Guidelines by 1 January 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"The degree to which we can resolve issues raised by industry participants will largely depend on their level of engagement. As we work to mandate the Guidelines, we expect retailers to maintain or improve their alignment with the current Guidelines and we will continue monitoring and reporting on alignment to ensure protections for consumers are being upheld."

Read the full decision paper

2022/23 retailer alignment report

Accompanying this decision is the 2022/23 Consumer Care Guidelines Annual Alignment Statement report.

The alignment report presents retailer self-assessed statements of alignment with the Guidelines for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023. This is the second alignment report since the implementation of the Guidelines in July 2021.

"We are pleased to see a greater level of alignment with the Guidelines compared to last year, particularly among large and medium retailers," comments Gillies.

This report contributes to the Authority’s broader efforts to support consumers with their dealings with electricity retailers and has helped form our decision to mandate the Guidelines.

"While we are seeing greater self-reported alignment, challenges persist reinforcing the need to review the Guidelines before making them mandatory."

Read the report

Consumer plan comparison and switching

In parallel, the Authority is consulting on how it can best support consumers to find the right energy plans for their needs.

As Gillies explains, the Authority’s latest consultation acknowledges that energy plans are growing in number and complexity.

"While more plans mean more choices are available, it does also make it harder for consumers to assess which plan is right for them. But when given the right information, consumers can gain greater agency over their energy use and power bill."

Encouraging consumers to compare their energy plans with others available in the market can help relieve growing price pressures on households. Consumers that regularly choose to switch their plan or provider in search of a better deal can also support market competition by encouraging retailers to keep their costs low and develop innovative services to gain more customers.

The Authority has put forward eight options for feedback - five website-based options and three consumer choice support options, including community advisors.

"We have advised our preferred option, but as always, feedback is crucial to our decision-making process, and I encourage everyone to have their say."

Consultation closes on 8 March.

View the consultation

Notes:

The Electricity Authority is an independent Crown Entity with the main statutory objective to promote competition in, reliable supply by, and the efficient operation of, the electricity industry for the long-term benefit of consumers. The additional objective of the Authority is to protect the interests of domestic consumers and small business consumers in relation to the supply of electricity to those consumers.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Electricity Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 