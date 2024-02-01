The Pick Free Business Development Programme Provides Platform For Growth For Northland Entrepreneurs And Businesses

The Pick, a free Taitokerau Northland business development programme, will close for applications on 18 February 2024.

Founded by Northland Inc in 2017, The Pick encourages individuals and businesses who want to explore a business idea or new product/service, to test and develop it into a business model.

Delivered in partnership with Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau, McKay and Ministry of Social Development in 2024, The Pick provides a supportive platform for business ideas to be developed, says Programme Facilitator Jesse Henderson.

“I think The Pick '24 will be the best yet. The partners, sponsors and speakers we've lined up are top notch, we’ll have business A listers who come from around Taitokerau – and from all walks of life – dropping into workshops to join the korero.

And after seven years, our startup support network includes investors, CEOs, CFOs, senior business operators, and more. It’s a fantastic platform to kickstart or explore an idea for new products and services.”

Throughout the ten-week programme participants work on their ideas, with a time commitment of one to three hours each week, online or in person. Finalists are selected to present their concepts in front of a panel of Taitokerau business leaders, during a pitch event, and the overall winner receives a tailored business support package to help grow their business idea into reality.

“During the programme we cover the fundamentals to test and develop the business ideas, including money management, sales and marketing, digital systems, and intellectual property law to understand what will drive each idea forward.

With guest speakers from local successful startups, and established businesses, we’ll provide participants with the support they need to work out how they can develop their business idea into a success.” continues Henderson.

Previous The Pick participant, Donna Tyler, says the programme provided invaluable advice for her natural, handmade products business Mad on Herbs, which is based near Kaitaia.

“I did this in 2022, it was the most amazing time, we had such guest speakers who talked about how to survive and thrive in business. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to move their business forward. And it’s free. Truly it was the best business decision I ever made”, she says.

The Pick will run from late-February 2024, with workshops held in person and online across 8 weeks before finalists are selected to prepare for Pitch Night. Entries for The Pick close 18 February 2024.

Applicants are invited to find all relevant information online at https://www.thepick.co.nz and reach out for more information through kiaora@thepick.co.nz.

