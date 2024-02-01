Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Briefing To The Incoming Minister Highlights Big Challenges For Transport

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 8:19 pm
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s (NZTA’s) briefing to the incoming Minister highlights the scale of the challenges facing the transport system, says road freight peak body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand.

The NZTA document, released today, discusses pressures including the aging state of roads and network infrastructure, increasingly severe weather events, the expanding number of activity classes (including coastal shipping) being funded, congestion, and emissions reduction.

Transporting New Zealand Policy Advisor Billy Clemens says the briefing demonstrates why the Coalition Government needs to prioritise maintenance and improvements in the roading network in the coming term, particularly in the upcoming Government Policy Statement on land transport.

"Over the past few years, our members have been disappointed to see the road user charges they pay go towards speculative investments in areas like rail and coastal shipping, while the condition of the roads continues to decline. NZTA has acknowledged in their briefing they haven’t been able to deliver a sustainable level of road rehabilitation in that time."

"Trucks cover substantially more of their cost to the government than light vehicle and rail transport do, and pay around 65% of total road user charges. Transport operators have a keen interest in seeing that revenue well spent."

"It is vitally important that the Coalition Government’s upcoming policy statement on land transport prioritises road maintenance, network resilience and strategic roading investments. Our roads and bridges also need to be improved to accommodate heavier vehicles and boost freight efficiency. Higher capacity trucks can reduce emissions on a tonne-kilometer basis by up to 35 percent, while also reducing congestion. Battery electric trucks are also substantially heavier than their diesel equivalents, that also needs to be factored in."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is the peak national membership association representing the road freight transport industry. Our members operate urban, rural and inter- regional commercial freight transport services throughout the country.

Road is the dominant freight mode in New Zealand, transporting 92.8% of the freight task on a tonnage basis, and 75.1% on a tonne-km basis. The road freight transport industry employs over 34,000 people across more than 4,700 businesses, with an annual turnover of $6 billion.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 