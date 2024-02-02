Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
PowerUP Asia 2024: Power Semiconductor Innovations Toward Green Goals

Friday, 2 February 2024, 8:56 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The continuous drive toward decarbonization is fueling power semiconductor innovations—whether in terms of materials, chip design, circuit topologies, or packaging. The need to improve and enhance energy efficiency, one of the most demanding challenges of power electronics, to meet the requirements imposed by international standards and to reduce power waste, is expected to lead to more sustainable electronics products and systems.

PowerUP Asia 2024 is a three-day virtual conference and exhibition highlighting the latest technology developments and trends in power electronics, including wide-bandgap (WBG) devices, power semiconductors, and related technologies, as manufacturers worldwide set their sights on power efficiency, carbon reduction, and greener energy. Organized by

Now on its second year, PowerUP Asia, to be held from May 21–23, 2024, will bring the latest developments in power semiconductor and engineering, and how the industry can explore ways to accelerate the pathway to net-zero carbon emissions.

Who Should Attend

Engineers, researchers, and industry professionals should attend the PowerUP Asian 2024 Virtual Expo and Conference.

Engineers specializing in power electronics, semiconductor technologies, like GaN and SiC, and renewable energy systems will find immense value. Professionals in power management, converters and those exploring advancements in e-mobility and smart-grid infrastructure will gain significant insights.

Furthermore, those interested in gaining hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technologies within this field should attend. Those who possess a genuine enthusiasm for transforming energy efficiency, diminishing carbon footprints, and promoting the worldwide transition to renewable energy sources will find this conference to be of value.

Call for Papers

EE Times Asia is seeking papers for presentation at the upcoming PowerUP Asia 2024. Main conference topics include:

Wide-bandgap semiconductors

  • GaN devices
  • SiC devices
  • Packaging
  • Measurement and control
  • Automotive, industrial and consumer applications
  • Other materials

Power converters and related technologies

  • Semiconductors
  • Thermal management
  • Voltage/current, sensors
  • DC/DC, AC/DC, AC/AC converters, and inverters
  • Battery management systems
  • Applications

Motion control

  • Drivers and sensors
  • Electric motors
  • Semiconductors
  • Tools
  • Applications

Tools/test and measurement

  • Software
  • Instrumentation
  • Modules

Power management

  • Wireless power transfer
  • Energy harvesting
  • Supercapacitors and batteries
  • Modules and systems
     

