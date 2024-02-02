PowerUP Asia 2024: Power Semiconductor Innovations Toward Green Goals

The continuous drive toward decarbonization is fueling power semiconductor innovations—whether in terms of materials, chip design, circuit topologies, or packaging. The need to improve and enhance energy efficiency, one of the most demanding challenges of power electronics, to meet the requirements imposed by international standards and to reduce power waste, is expected to lead to more sustainable electronics products and systems.

PowerUP Asia 2024 is a three-day virtual conference and exhibition highlighting the latest technology developments and trends in power electronics, including wide-bandgap (WBG) devices, power semiconductors, and related technologies, as manufacturers worldwide set their sights on power efficiency, carbon reduction, and greener energy. Organized by

Now on its second year, PowerUP Asia, to be held from May 21–23, 2024, will bring the latest developments in power semiconductor and engineering, and how the industry can explore ways to accelerate the pathway to net-zero carbon emissions.

Who Should Attend

Engineers, researchers, and industry professionals should attend the PowerUP Asian 2024 Virtual Expo and Conference.

Engineers specializing in power electronics, semiconductor technologies, like GaN and SiC, and renewable energy systems will find immense value. Professionals in power management, converters and those exploring advancements in e-mobility and smart-grid infrastructure will gain significant insights.

Furthermore, those interested in gaining hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technologies within this field should attend. Those who possess a genuine enthusiasm for transforming energy efficiency, diminishing carbon footprints, and promoting the worldwide transition to renewable energy sources will find this conference to be of value.

Call for Papers

EE Times Asia is seeking papers for presentation at the upcoming PowerUP Asia 2024. Main conference topics include:

Wide-bandgap semiconductors

GaN devices

SiC devices

Packaging

Measurement and control

Automotive, industrial and consumer applications

Other materials

Power converters and related technologies

Semiconductors

Thermal management

Voltage/current, sensors

DC/DC, AC/DC, AC/AC converters, and inverters

Battery management systems

Applications

Motion control

Drivers and sensors

Electric motors

Semiconductors

Tools

Applications

Tools/test and measurement

Software

Instrumentation

Modules

Power management

Wireless power transfer

Energy harvesting

Supercapacitors and batteries

Modules and systems



