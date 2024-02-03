Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Scapegrace Wins At World Whiskey Awards

Saturday, 3 February 2024, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Scapegrace Distilling Co

New Zealand’s Scapegrace Distilling Co. is celebrating another international win, with the World Whiskey Awards held overnight in London.

The brand’s Ephemeral whiskey has won gold in the New Zealand Single Cask Category.

Scapegrace Co-Founder Mark Neal says it’s a fantastic result for the team.

SG Whisky Single Cask

“We’re absolutely thrilled with this really significant recognition at the world’s top whiskey awards,” said Neal.

“This is a true testament to our craft and the art of our master distiller Anthony Lawry. The New Zealand movement of Single Malt on the world stage is relatively new, so to pick up such an acclaimed accolade is a great achievement.”

Ephemeral is made from South Canterbury Laureate barley and water from New Zealand's Southern Alps. It’s aged in a 200-litre virgin French oak barrel for four years before being finished in a 200L Spanish Olorosa Sherry cask. It is rich and warm with tasting notes of vanilla and cinnamon spice and sweet stewed fruit.

The World Whiskey Awards, which judges the very best products in the world of whisky, saw more than 1600 entries this year.

It wasn’t the only win for Scapegrace at the competition with the brand also picking up a bronze medal for its Fortitude V manuka smoked single malt, and a bronze for its Dimension Vii classic blend.

The success continues a proud international award-winning legacy for the Central Otago distillery. In 2023 Scapegrace was awarded a Master Medal for its Single Malt Fortitude V Whisky at the 2023 Global Spirit World Whisky Masters.

Within the Ephemeral range there is a small amount of product available online here.

