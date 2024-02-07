Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Luxury Resort Sale Set To Smash Records

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 9:03 am
Press Release: Sothebys Auctions

The sale of an exclusive health and wellness retreat near Cambridge is likely to exceed property price records for the Waikato.

The multi-award-winning Lakeside Spa & Resort – located at 987-1002 Tirau Road – is expected to sell for $25 million. The luxury 35.4 ha five-star resort comprises 45 individually titled standalone chalets and a main complex with first-class health and wellness amenities, as well as a five-bedroom manager’s residence.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Auckland South East principal Carolyn Hanson, who is handling the sale alongside fellow principal Markus Blum, says the private retreat is an exciting investment with numerous opportunities for scale and expansion, with the adjoining land holdings also being offered for sale.

“This is undoubtedly one of New Zealand’s finest commercial properties – it has been meticulously developed over the years to reach the highest levels of class and elegance,” she says. “It is peaceful, tranquil and private, and of course features all of the wonderful amenities that you would expect from a five-star resort in a rural environment.

“The entire property is immaculately presented with park-like grounds and gardens throughout.”

The premium Lakeside Spa & Resort is centred around health and wellness with a 20-metre heated indoor swimming pool, spa, gym, tennis court, sauna, steam room and 10 spa/treatment rooms, as well as a dedicated conference and function building, fully equipped commercial kitchen, restaurant and reception area. Its loyal tenant, Resolution Retreats, has been honoured as NZ’s Best Wellness Retreat at the World Spa Awards in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We expect interest to come from both national and international buyers,” Blum says. “Complete turnkey 5-star resort complexes located in one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing tourism hotspots makes Lakeside Spa and Resort an extremely attractive proposition.”

Tenders close 4pm March 21, unless sold prior.

Imagery

Click here for imagery of the luxurious Lakeside Spa & Resort, located at 1002 Tirau Rd, Cambridge.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sothebys Auctions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 