Luxury Resort Sale Set To Smash Records

The sale of an exclusive health and wellness retreat near Cambridge is likely to exceed property price records for the Waikato.

The multi-award-winning Lakeside Spa & Resort – located at 987-1002 Tirau Road – is expected to sell for $25 million. The luxury 35.4 ha five-star resort comprises 45 individually titled standalone chalets and a main complex with first-class health and wellness amenities, as well as a five-bedroom manager’s residence.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Auckland South East principal Carolyn Hanson, who is handling the sale alongside fellow principal Markus Blum, says the private retreat is an exciting investment with numerous opportunities for scale and expansion, with the adjoining land holdings also being offered for sale.

“This is undoubtedly one of New Zealand’s finest commercial properties – it has been meticulously developed over the years to reach the highest levels of class and elegance,” she says. “It is peaceful, tranquil and private, and of course features all of the wonderful amenities that you would expect from a five-star resort in a rural environment.

“The entire property is immaculately presented with park-like grounds and gardens throughout.”

The premium Lakeside Spa & Resort is centred around health and wellness with a 20-metre heated indoor swimming pool, spa, gym, tennis court, sauna, steam room and 10 spa/treatment rooms, as well as a dedicated conference and function building, fully equipped commercial kitchen, restaurant and reception area. Its loyal tenant, Resolution Retreats, has been honoured as NZ’s Best Wellness Retreat at the World Spa Awards in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We expect interest to come from both national and international buyers,” Blum says. “Complete turnkey 5-star resort complexes located in one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing tourism hotspots makes Lakeside Spa and Resort an extremely attractive proposition.”

Tenders close 4pm March 21, unless sold prior.

Imagery

Click here for imagery of the luxurious Lakeside Spa & Resort, located at 1002 Tirau Rd, Cambridge.

© Scoop Media

