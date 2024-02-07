Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
HTK Start Up Launches Pre-Accelerator: Launch Club Aotearoa

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 10:11 am
Press Release: Launch Club Atearoa

Introducing Launch Club Aotearoa, a 10-week pre-accelerator program for early-stage startups. In collaboration with Australasia's leading accelerator and investor, Startmate, it's the perfect initiative for entrepreneurs who want to launch their solutions quickly and effectively.

" Our programme has one goal - to cultivate customer-obsession! Founders are encouraged to immerse themselves with customers to understand if they are solving a real ’hair-on-fire' problem. If the problem is real, then everything else - fundraising, hiring, scaling, etc. - will follow.” says CEO of Startmate Michael Batko.

Launch Club has successfully launched over 200+ startups (20% NZ startups), four of which received $500k+ funding from Startmate and $5 million plus in follow-on funding.

“We're excited to collaborate with HTK Startup to double down on customer obsession in New Zealand! - exclaims Michael.

HTK Start Up supports early-stage, high-growth companies, with a key focus on Māori, Pacific peoples, and underserved founders. Recent data has seen 75 women-led startups, with a completion rate of 94.9%. HTK Group, Managing Director, Renata Hakiwai says

The initiative aims to empower startups with guidance, advice, and mentorship, accelerating their growth locally and globally.”

The program teaches problem identification, validation, customer interviews, MVP development, and prepares for product launch. The hybrid nature of the program ensures a seamless blend of virtual learning and in-person networking, providing an optimal environment for startups to flourish.

To secure a spot, applicants are required to answer three short questions and submit an optional one-minute video, pitching their startup to the CEO of Startmate.

