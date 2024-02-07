HTK Start Up Launches Pre-Accelerator: Launch Club Aotearoa

Introducing Launch Club Aotearoa, a 10-week pre-accelerator program for early-stage startups. In collaboration with Australasia's leading accelerator and investor, Startmate, it's the perfect initiative for entrepreneurs who want to launch their solutions quickly and effectively.

" Our programme has one goal - to cultivate customer-obsession! Founders are encouraged to immerse themselves with customers to understand if they are solving a real ’hair-on-fire' problem. If the problem is real, then everything else - fundraising, hiring, scaling, etc. - will follow.” says CEO of Startmate Michael Batko.

Launch Club has successfully launched over 200+ startups (20% NZ startups), four of which received $500k+ funding from Startmate and $5 million plus in follow-on funding.

“We're excited to collaborate with HTK Startup to double down on customer obsession in New Zealand! - exclaims Michael.

HTK Start Up supports early-stage, high-growth companies, with a key focus on Māori, Pacific peoples, and underserved founders. Recent data has seen 75 women-led startups, with a completion rate of 94.9%. HTK Group, Managing Director, Renata Hakiwai says

“The initiative aims to empower startups with guidance, advice, and mentorship, accelerating their growth locally and globally.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The program teaches problem identification, validation, customer interviews, MVP development, and prepares for product launch. The hybrid nature of the program ensures a seamless blend of virtual learning and in-person networking, providing an optimal environment for startups to flourish.

To secure a spot, applicants are required to answer three short questions and submit an optional one-minute video, pitching their startup to the CEO of Startmate.

© Scoop Media

