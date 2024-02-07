Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Labour Market Is Softening, With The Worst To Come

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 10:52 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

* Today's employment report was stronger than expected, but is still softening. The unemployment rate has lifted from 3.9% to 4.0%, we thought it would be nearer 4.2% (consensus 4.3%), and is likely to push above 5% this year. The lift in unemployment is just taking longer to come through. The underutilisation rate also lifted over the quarter, rising to 10.7% from 10.4%. More people need more hours. But employers are not as keen.
* There is a VERY strong migration impact. The working age population rose the most ever recorded (back to 1986), and employment growth cant keep up.
* There are clear signs that the RBNZ's heavy handed hikes are inhibiting household demand, and hurting business. The labour market stats lag activity in the economy, as employers hold onto employees for as long as they can, before downsizing. And we hearing of businesses downsizing as the economy cools. The data will soften from here.

At face value, the report today reduces the chances of a here term rate cut by the RBNZ. Thoughts of cuts in May and August will likely push out to November. We're sticking with our call for cuts commencing in November.

It's not just about today's old data, that lags the economy. It's about momentum, and the outlook for employment into 2025. The economy is smaller than the RBNZ had forecast in November, and employment growth is likely to stall. The unemployment rate is forecast to break above 5% this year, as employers 'rightsize' their businesses. It is by RBNZ design. And we're likely to see a softening in wage pressure (and inflation).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 