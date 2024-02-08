Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Death Of SaaS As AI Redefines The Shopping Experience?

Thursday, 8 February 2024, 10:51 am
Press Release: Convergence

The demand by New Zealand consumers for speed, convenience and experiential shopping in 2024 may mean that most software as a service (SaaS) solutions – particularly in retail – have passed their 'use by date' even before reaching maturity as AI moves to transform the shopping experience.

Managing Director of eCommerce Integration Specialists Convergence Mark Presnell predicts that the SaaS market may disappear as quickly as it arrived because it cannot offer best-of-breed functionality in every facet of the retail experience.

"One key issue is the generic nature of many functions, which you get from trying to be everything to everybody. For example, the ecommerce recommendation algorithm – where an eCommerce site makes suggestions like ‘others also bought’ – is essentially 'dumb'.

"If a customer buys sneakers, the system might recommend another pair rather than suggest complementary products like socks."

Presnell says the solution lies in more profound, more intelligent integrations.

"Best-of-breed third-party engines utilising AI can significantly enhance customer experience by considering a customer's buying and search history, preferences, and the retailer's promotional strategy. This shift enables a more relevant customer experience across various touchpoints, taking into account shopper needs and even inventory availability."

The goal is to offer the best experience with the best solutions at every point of the shopping experience. Unfortunately, most SaaS platforms are strong in some areas and weak in others.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

However, he warns against over-reliance on automation at the expense of human interaction because the human touch always wins.

"Use technology to empower your staff with knowledge and insights about the customer's needs and preferences. While AI can provide valuable information, the human touch at critical points can significantly improve the customer experience."

Presnell said that retailers should consider deep integration with, for example, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems to capture comprehensive customer data over time.

"Knowing small details, like whether a customer is left-handed or right-handed, can lead to a highly personalised experience," he says. "This should be a mix of machine intelligence and human interaction."

Drawing on these insights, here are three tips for retail business owners and leaders:

1. Leverage Customer Data Intelligently

Understand what information can be captured about customers without infringing on their privacy. Implement systems to gather this data, respecting customers' right to opt-out.

2. Implement a Robust CRM

Capture customer information using a CRM system, which AI services can then use to create a more tailored customer experience.

3. Balance Automation with Human Interaction

Develop a customer engagement roadmap that includes automated interactions and critical points of human contact to ensure a genuinely personalised experience.

Presnell said the goal is not just to use technology for its own sake but to create a nuanced, customer-centric approach that blends the best of AI, multiple best-of-breed solutions and human interaction.

"This approach not only respects customer preferences and privacy but also builds lasting relationships, much like a tailor who remembers your name and preferences, providing a blueprint for success in a volatile and ambiguous world," he said.

For more information, visit https://convergence.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Convergence on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 