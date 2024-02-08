Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Category For 2024 Diversity Awards NZ™

Thursday, 8 February 2024, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Diversity Works

New Zealand’s most prestigious workplace inclusion awards are back, with a new category for 2024.

Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says following the judges review of the programme at the conclusion of the 2023 awards, a new Respectful Culture category has been created.

“Historically, the Inclusive Workplace category has attracted more entries than any other, so we have decided to split that into two categories.”

The new Respectful Culture award will recognise strategies and programmes that have successfully shifted workplace culture across all aspects and intersections of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Inclusive Workplace award will recognise an initiative or programme to improve workplace outcomes for a very specific dimension of diversity.

“With these changes, we are confident that the 2024 awards season will be an exciting experience for all involved, and a platform to share meaningful stories from across the motu that we can all celebrate and learn from.”

The awards programme, now in its 27th year, is a chance for organisations to showcase the best practice initiatives and mahi they are doing to build inclusive workplaces and create more equitable opportunity for marginalised groups in Aotearoa New Zealand.

There will be six categories for organisations to enter in 2024 and a Diversity Champion category which recognises an individual who expertly uses their knowledge, skills, experience and emotional intelligence to build an environment of belonging for others.

All the information you need to enter the Diversity Awards NZ™ is available on the website, with entries closing on Tuesday, 16 April.

