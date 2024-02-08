Kalina Shipkov Appointed Deputy Commissioner Of UDL

Neil Mallon, Commissioner for Utilities Disputes Limited (UDL), is excited to confirm the appointment of Kalina Shipkov as UDL’s new Deputy Commissioner.

“Kalina joins us from the Office of the Ombudsman where she led a team of investigators, worked on strategy development and complex investigations. She has wide-ranging experience of resolving consumer complaints in both the UK and Aotearoa where she worked for the General Social Care Council and the New Zealand Law Society,” said Commissioner Mallon.

Kalina has been admitted as a barrister and solicitor and is a proud Wellingtonian.

"This is a great opportunity for me,” said Kalina; “I’m very much looking forward to working with Neil and the team, contributing to the high-quality services UDL provides, as well as increasing our awareness to make it even easier for consumers and providers to work with UDL.”

