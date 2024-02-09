Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Capital Unveils New KiwiSaver Calculators To Aid Kiwis In Financial Planning

Friday, 9 February 2024, 11:14 am
Press Release: National Capital

National Capital, a leading financial advisory firm, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative KiwiSaver Calculators page. Designed to empower New Zealanders with the tools they need for effective retirement planning and financial decision-making, these calculators are now accessible on the National Capital website.

The KiwiSaver Calculators offer users personalised insights into their potential KiwiSaver fund growth, helping them understand how different contribution rates, fund types, and investment timeframes can impact their retirement savings. With user-friendly interfaces, these tools are tailored to simplify the complexities of financial planning, making it easier for Kiwis to navigate their KiwiSaver accounts.

Clive Fernandes, Director of National Capital, emphasised the importance of these calculators, especially in the current economic climate: "We are proud to introduce our KiwiSaver Calculators page as part of our commitment to assisting New Zealanders in making informed financial decisions. This is crucial, especially now, as we face a significant cost of living crisis. It's one more way we hope to support Kiwis in securing their financial future."

The launch of these calculators in addition to their KiwiSaver HealthCheck further strengthens National Capital's mission to provide comprehensive financial guidance. By facilitating a better understanding and management of KiwiSaver investments, National Capital supports New Zealanders in achieving their retirement goals.

For more information about the KiwiSaver Calculators and how they can help you plan for your future, please visit National Capital's

KiwiSaver Calculators

.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Capital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 