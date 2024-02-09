Business Canterbury Congratulates Tāwhaki Joint Venture

Business Canterbury (formerly the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce) congratulates the Tāwhaki Joint Venture on opening its National Aerospace Centre and new runway today, marking a significant milestone in Canterbury’s aerospace and technology sectors.

Chief Executive, Leeann Watson says "Being home to the Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre demonstrates Canterbury’s appetite for growth and innovative, dynamic thinking."

"The Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre is a game-changer for Canterbury. It's an investment in our future, growing high-wage employment and cementing our region as a leader in cutting-edge industries.

"It is also the type of initiative that will contribute to the broader business landscape through supply chain opportunities and collaboration with other Canterbury businesses.

"We look forward to supporting members in leveraging the opportunities presented by this state-of-the-art facility and being a part of tackling some of the big challenges facing New Zealand and the world."

