Bravo Ends 2023 As New Zealand’s Leading Challenger Network And Continues Growth In 2024

Auckland, New Zealand – Friday 9, February 2024: Bravo New Zealand has cemented its place as the ultimate free-to-air reality and true crime destination, becoming the number one challenger network1 in 2023 according to recent data from Nielsen2.

Bravo New Zealand is the free-to-air home of NBCUniversal’s broad portfolio of reality content, including some of the world’s most popular unscripted TV franchises and series from Bravo and E!, and compelling true crime content from Oxygen.

Embraced by New Zealand audiences and in its eighth year, this is the first time Bravo has claimed the title of number one challenger network in all individuals 5+, affirming Kiwis’ hunger for the best reality content. Bravo was also number one among key demos; women 25-54 and household shoppers with kids 0-14.

The strength of the second half of last year saw the channel grow in key demos, with Bravo one of the only channels to demonstrate growth year on year, in a competitive market. Bravo also had its strongest streaming year to date in 2023, with Bravo content on ThreeNow viewed more times than in any other year.

Last year, the biggest hits on Bravo and ThreeNow were Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Snapped, 24 Hours in A&E and film titles from the Bourne franchise.

Bravo continues to drive ratings in 2024, starting the year up 5% year-on-year in people 25-54, 7% among women 25-54 and 36% among household shoppers with kids 0-143.

Fan-favourite returning seasons and new series coming to Bravo this year include Below Deck - Season 11, Below Deck Mediterranean - Season 9, Vanderpump Rules - Season 11, The Valley - Season 1, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Real Housewives of Orange County - Season 18, The Real Murders of Los Angeles - Season 1, The Real Murders of Orange County - Season 3, Couple to Throuple - Season 1 and Botched- Season 8B.

“Now in its eighth year broadcasting in New Zealand, Bravo has established itself as a much sought-after free-to-air destination for extraordinary reality, entertainment and true crime content,” said Chris Taylor, MD, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer and Distribution, ANZ and Executive Chairman of Bravo New Zealand. “It’s exciting to see Bravo buck the linear viewing trend with viewing continuing to grow across both linear and VOD, demonstrating the pure strength and appeal of our content for Kiwi audiences.”

1Challenger networks are exclusive of broadcasters Three, TVNZ 1 and TVNZ 2.

2Source: Nielsen/Arianna. Main and plus 1 channels combined. National Panel. Fully consolidated data. All Day based on 10:00-23:59. Peak based on 18:00-22:29. Demographics as defined by Nielsen. VOD data based on NBCU Research VODTrack/Adobe Analytics/Threenow. Jul 16 – Dec 31, 2023.

3Source: Nielsen/Arianna. National panel. Fully consolidated data. Main and plus 1 channels combined. YTD based on Jan 1 – Jan 23, 2024. Peak based on 18:00-22:29. All day based on 06:00-23:59. Specialist channels excludes TVNZ1, TVNZ2 & Three. Q4 based on Oct 1- Dec 31, 2023.

Watch Bravo on channel 4 or SKY channel 12.

