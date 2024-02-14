Raise A Chop For National Lamb Day

Tomorrow, Thursday 15 February, Aotearoa will celebrate National Lamb Day. This date is a milestone in New Zealand’s history, commemorating the departure of the Dunedin from Port Chalmers in 1882, carrying the first shipment of frozen lamb to London.

This pivotal moment marked the beginning of what has become our thriving food industry. National Lamb Day is all about celebrating our incredible kai, while acknowledging every individual involved in its journey from farm to fork.

This National Lamb Day, Beef + Lamb New Zealand are encouraging Kiwi’s to fire up their barbecues and raise a chop in salute to our food champions!

Click here to access graphical assets to share, using the hashtag #NationalLambDay

