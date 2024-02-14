Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Raise A Chop For National Lamb Day

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 10:45 am
Press Release: Beef And Lamb NZ

Tomorrow, Thursday 15 February, Aotearoa will celebrate National Lamb Day. This date is a milestone in New Zealand’s history, commemorating the departure of the Dunedin from Port Chalmers in 1882, carrying the first shipment of frozen lamb to London.

This pivotal moment marked the beginning of what has become our thriving food industry. National Lamb Day is all about celebrating our incredible kai, while acknowledging every individual involved in its journey from farm to fork.

This National Lamb Day, Beef + Lamb New Zealand are encouraging Kiwi’s to fire up their barbecues and raise a chop in salute to our food champions!

Click here to access graphical assets to share, using the hashtag #NationalLambDay

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Beef And Lamb NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 