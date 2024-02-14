Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Another Winning Year For Craft Beer

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular

The annual GABS Hottest 100 Kiwi Craft Beers poll is the leading people’s choice index of the most popular craft beers in New Zealand. Each year, voters are asked to choose their five favourite beers of the year.

A global hub for craft beer enthusiasts, New Zealand's craft breweries offer a diverse array of flavours and styles to suit every palate. This year’s poll had over 500 beers from 69 incredible breweries to choose from!

For the first time since 2016-17, we have a back-to-back winner in the New Zealand GABS Hottest 100 as Behemoth Brewing Co’s phenomenal Brain Smiles Pale Ale claimed top spot on the podium for the second year! This 5.4% Mosaic and Citra Hopped Pale Ale, affectionately known as "stupidly easy to drink" and like "pouring smiles on your brain," has become a legend for the brewery from Auckland! It’s clearly a fan favourite, appearing in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year and evident that this awesome drop lives up to its promise of bringing smiles to its thousands of fans.

Parrotdog’s Birdseye, first brewed in 2020 and 2021 Hottest 100 champion has been on the podium ever since! This year, they retain the silver medal spot on the podium. And, in a Hottest 100 first, we have a non-alcoholic beer appearing on a GABS Hottest 100 podium! Moving up 20 places from last year Tiny, but mighty, is a no regrets Hazy IPA from Garage Project.

© Scoop Media

