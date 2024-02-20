Heart Kids NZ Fundraiser Target Turns Into Long-term Commitment

Valentine’s Day this year was auspicious in more ways than one, with Pete’s Natural Sodas Heart Kids NZ fundraising initiative not only reaching its original target of $12,000 but also evolving into a long-term commitment from the company.

“From the start we began thinking of how we could support Heart Kids NZ in the longer term,” Marleen Suy, aka “Mrs Pete” says.

“Having reached our original target of $12,000, we’ve now decided to extend the love by donating 20c from every future sale of our Pink Lemonade towards supporting Heart Kids NZ’s activities.”

Marleen says it’s been a delight working with the dedicated team at Heart Kids NZ and Pete’s Natural Sodas is really pleased to confirm a longer-term collaboration.

The special boysenberry-flavoured Pink Lemonade will continue to be available online and at selected suppliers who will be supporting the initiative.

Heart Kids NZ Fundraising Coordinator Alanah Gilder says working with the Pete’s Natural Sodas team has been a boost for their organisation and the extended commitment will support much-needed activities for Heart Kids NZ children and their families.

Marleen says Pete’s Natural Sodas has not only had support from their own team to make the campaign successful, but there’s also been fantastic support from outlets and customers.

“This has been a real community effort and we’re looking forward to continuing to get alongside Heart Kids NZ team in the 15 regions where they are active throughout New Zealand.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

- ENDS –

Captions

The Pete’s Natural Sodas team hand over their $12,000 donation. Second from left, Heart Kids NZ CEO Dr Ruth Gorinski with Heart Kids NZ ambassadors (left to right) Leighton, Ryan, and Malaika accompanied by Pete Suy and ‘Mrs Pete’ Marleen Suy.

About Pete’s Natural Sodas:

Pete’s Natural Sodas is a family-owned, solar-powered soda company in sunny Motueka operated by Pete and Marleen Suy.

Pete had grown tired of only seeing imported high sugar fake drinks everywhere, so in 2009 he decided to create his own natural healthier alternative and the couple have been pumping out Sodas from their solar-powered factory ever since.

Pete’s Natural Sodas are 100% natural and only contain 100% NZ-grown, freshly squeezed, spray-free fruit juice. There is so much wasted fruit in NZ that could be used for juicing, but it’s much cheaper to import fruit juice concentrates from overseas, which most NZ companies do. Pete believes that ‘fair-trade starts at home’ – sourcing his fruit from local fruit farms and paying a fair price, saving some fruit that would otherwise get wasted and rot on the ground. He calls it “Fair Trade@home".

Some of Pete’s Natural’s Sodas also incorporate hops, which are full of antioxidants and known for their unique health benefits. Pete has perfectly crafted his recipes and created a tastier, healthier and lower-sugar soda showcasing the fact that natural tastes great.

Not only is the Pete’s Natural soda range better for you, it’s better for the environment. The family-owned business has a big focus on sustainability and demonstrates that if you do things the right way you can have a positive impact on the environment while doing business. For Pete’s Natural Sodas it’s not just being a plastic-free product or using recycled materials, it comes down to every business decision that they make now and for the future.

Pete’s Natural Sodas beverage range:

Pink Lemonade, Kola, Raspberry Kola, Lemonade, Feijoa Lemonade, Currant Crush, Lime-o-Nade, Lemon Chilli, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Water and Lemon Manuka Switchel.

© Scoop Media

