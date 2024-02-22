Leak Investigation Concluded

Following the leak of confidential Ministry information to an external third party last month, the Ministry of Health began an investigation to determine how this occurred.

We can now confirm that the individual responsible has been identified and no longer works at the Ministry.

“We take matters of integrity extremely seriously. Our job is to work to the direction of the government of the day. Any efforts to undermine this process erodes the strong values and ethics of the public service and the trust and confidence held in us by the public. I cannot stress how disappointing this has been,” said Dr Diana Sarfati, Director-General of Health.

