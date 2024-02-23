LetsPlay.live And Krafton, Inc Return With Global Pubg Tournament For Apac Players
LetsPlay.Live (LPL), leading esports broadcaster and tournament organiser, have today announced a continued partnership with South Korean game publisher KRAFTON, Inc.
On behalf of the PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher, LetsPlay.Live will host PUBG Challenger Rumble Phase 1 2024. The tournament is designed to create multiple pathways for local esports players to advance into the global PUBG esports arena.
The PUBG Challenger Rumble Phase 1 2024 marks the continued growth by LetsPlay.Live into the APAC region, bringing more opportunities to local players and promoting APAC esports on the global stage.
The Top 4 placing teams from PUBG Challenger Rumble Season 2 2023 - LPL’s prior PCR activity - will be invited to compete with a direct line to the finals. Twelve additional teams will make their way through the Open Qualifiers to meet these four teams, with a total of sixteen teams competing across 3 days of broadcast matches.
A prize pool of USD $10,000 (doubled from Season 2 2023’s USD $5,000) is up for grabs, with the champion team taking home the lion's share. PUBG Challenger Rumble Phase 1 2024 marks LPL’s foray into Bahasa Indonesian language broadcasts; which will be broadcast simultaneously alongside their English-language stream.
“It’s an honour that KRAFTON, Inc. continues to trust us with their APAC products and develop pathways for the region to be seen on the world stage. It’s a testament to our hardworking team who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this possible” said Duane Mutu, Managing Director, LetsPlay.Live, “The continued support of PUBG Challenger Rumble is a huge win for APAC players and passionate PUBG: Battlegrounds fans alike. We’re excited to see what 2024 brings for PCR.”
LPL and KRAFTON, Inc.’s partnership continues to provide pathways for PUBG: Battlegrounds players to qualify for international tournaments. The Champions of PCR Phase 1 2024 will qualify into the Grand Finals of PUBG Global Series 2024 - APAC Qualifier Phase 1 held in late-March / early-April of this year. Second and Third placed teams will qualify for the play-off round of PUBG Global Series 2024 - APAC Qualifier Phase 1 held in late-March this year.
The tournament will kick off the Open Qualifiers for PUBG Challenger Rumble Phase 1 2024 with team registrations on 23 February 9:00AM GMT+8. Registrations will close on 29 February 9 :00AM GMT+8. Open Qualifiers will then run from 2-10 March with the Finals broadcast live on Twitch.tv from 15-17 March.
All episodes of PUBG Challenger Rumble Phase 1 2024 will be broadcast live on Twitch at twitch.tv/lpl_pubg in English. Bahasa Indonesian streams will be produced and broadcast live on LPL’s YouTube Channel: youtube.com/letsplaylive. Further information on PUBG Challenger Rumble Phase 1 2024 can be found on LPL's website and on @LPL_PUBG on Twitter.