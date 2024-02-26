SFO Opens Investigation Into Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Digital Asset Exchange Ltd

The Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into New Zealand-based cryptocurrency trading platform Digital Asset Exchange Ltd (trading as Dasset). Dasset was placed into liquidation in August 2023.

Anyone who has information that may be relevant to this investigation, or who was a customer of Dasset, is encouraged to contact the SFO at dasset@sfo.govt.nz

Background:

The SFO began making enquiries into Dasset in August last year following a referral from the Financial Markets Authority. The enquiry has now been escalated to an investigation.

