Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2024 Disease Control Area Changes - Good News For 600 Herds

Monday, 26 February 2024, 1:01 pm
Press Release: OSPRI New Zealand

Good news for some regions in the North and South Island who are seeing a reduction in their TB testing requirements.

As of 1 February, the following regions have reduced Movement Control Areas (MCAs) in the low-risk parts of: Hawkes Bay, Moonshine, Buller and Kaikoura. This change results in 600 deer and cattle herds no longer requiring pre-movement testing, and the minimum age of animals requiring a TB test has been raised from three months to 12 months of age for these 600 herds. MCAs are in place to minimise the risk of TB spreading through the uncontrolled movement of infected livestock from herds to areas that have an elevated risk of infection from local wildlife. Now that the risk is lower through possum control, we can reduce pre-movement testing.

OSPRI vets do a thorough assessment to ensure the risk of disease spreading from wildlife into livestock is under control.

OSPRI’s General Manager, Service Delivery in the South Island, Danny Templeman, says over the last three years, there has been a continued reduction in movement control areas which previously were under restricted movement for decades.

"The fact that we are able to significantly reduce the MCA boundaries on much of the upper South Island and parts of the West Coast is testament to the TBfree programme really working the way it should," says Templeman.

Disease Control Area (DCA) map

 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from OSPRI New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 