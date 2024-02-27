The Warehouse Trials Frozen Meals In Its Manukau Store

The Warehouse has today launched a trial of three frozen ready meals at its Manukau store, in response to customers asking for more affordable options to feed their families.

The Market Kitchen branded frozen meals will feed families of four and are great value at just $20. There will be three meals for Kiwis to choose from - Lasagne, Smokey Bacon Mac and Cheese, and Cottage Pie.

The Warehouse’s Ryan Murphy says this trial of frozen products is all about making sure the retailer is providing Kiwis with the grocery items they want and need, at affordable prices.

“This is our first test and learn of frozen products, so it’s important we get this right and pilot our approach. We can’t wait to hear what customers think of our three options, and if they love it as much as we do, we will look at expanding the trial into more stores across the motu.”

The Market Kitchen Classic Beef Cottage Pie 1.5kg, Market Kitchen Smokey Bacon Macaroni and Cheese 1.5kg and Market Kitchen Traditional Beef Lasagne 1.2kg, all retail for $20 and are available at The Warehouse Manukau store now.

“This is an exciting next step for our Market Kitchen range. All three options are locally made, with no preservatives and no artificial colours or flavours, and most importantly, they offer a great base for a healthy nutritious meal for the whole family at a super affordable price,” says Murphy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

