Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fonterra Ingredients Brand Launches Game Changing Tool

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 10:36 am
Press Release: Fonterra

In an industry first, Fonterra’s ingredients and solutions brand, NZMP, has launched a tool to help customers access the emissions profile of individual New Zealand NZMP products.

The NZMP Carbon Footprinter gives customers the ability to access the latest emissions data for the major NZMP New Zealand products*, as well as forecast potential emission reductions for those products out to 2030, which are based on the assumption that Fonterra successfully achieves its climate targets.

Last year the Co-operative launched its Climate Roadmap, which outlines its plans to achieve its climate targets and make progress on its ambition to be net zero by 2050.

Fonterra Director of Sustainability Charlotte Rutherford says the online calculator is one way the Co-operative is helping customers understand how Fonterra’s climate targets relates to the products they purchase.

“We’re working to build closer connections with our customers through our sustainability credentials. This is an important part in the role the Co-operative plays in creating value for our farmer owners.

“We’ve been reporting on sustainability for some time now and the level of data we have throughout our manufacturing operations and down to an individual farm level is of huge value to many of our customers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Being able to provide tools like this is a great example of how we are using this data to strengthen our relationship with customers.

“We know that for many of our customers we are a large part of their Scope 3 emissions. The transparency of the footprinter means they can easily assess with confidence the latest emissions profile of the product they purchase from us,” says Mrs Rutherford.

Customers will also be able to request carbon footprint certificates for specific New Zealand NZMP products, which have been independently verified by globally recognised sustainability accreditor Toitū Envirocare.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fonterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 