Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airways Reports A $13.4 Million Half-year Profit

Friday, 1 March 2024, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

Airways Corporation of New Zealand Limited has announced its interim results for the half year ended 31 December 2023, recording an after-tax profit of $13.4 million, $1.9 million higher than the forecast.

Total revenue rose 24% year on year, as air traffic volumes continued to grow following the COVID-19 pandemic. Airways was able to lift investment in service improvement projects to $26.2 million, from $18.7 million in the same period in the prior year.

The full year Airways Group profit forecast remains in line with plan, as the second half of the year will be impacted by cost headwinds due to ongoing inflationary pressures and an increase in depreciation from delivery of significant service improvement projects.

Airways International Limited, the commercial subsidiary responsible for exporting Airways-developed technologies and air traffic management expertise worldwide, delivered a profit after tax of $2.0 million, which was in line with the forecast.

From July to December 2023, Airways safely managed 244,892 flights through the 30 million square kilometres of airspace it controls in its domestic and oceanic flight information regions. There were no serious air proximity events attributable to Airways recorded within controlled airspace and no notifiable safety events involving Airways people at work.

Airways Board Chair Denise Church QSO says Airways is pleased to be reporting a positive safety performance and a strong improvement in financial performance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Our primary objective is to ensure all aircraft operating in controlled airspace reach their destinations safely and efficiently, and that we maintain the health and wellbeing of our people.

"We are proud of our safety achievements over the six-month period and our positive safety culture, and pleased to be reporting a significant lift in revenue as the aviation sector rebounds after the pandemic."

Airways CEO James Young says over the last six months, the Group has been working to embed its new 10-year strategy into the business.

"We have identified the internal and external strategic priorities as the crucial first steps toward our aspirations for 2033, and we are developing detailed roadmaps to implement them over the next 12 months.

"We look forward to progressing these priorities with our people, customers and wider stakeholders as we create the aviation environment of the future."

Read the full report

© Scoop Media

Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand

Making your world possible

Airways looks after air traffic throughout NZ; at control towers located at main trunk and regional airports; at NZ's military bases and in our two radar centres in Auckland and Christchurch. We work with government, regulatory authorities, airlines, airports and the general aviation community to ensure pilots, passengers and goods reach their destination - safely.

Contact Airways New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 