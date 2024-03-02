Taxpayers’ Union (re)Launches National Party’s Campaign To Scrap The App Tax

The Taxpayers’ Union is today launching a campaign to stand up for Kiwi taxpayers facing tax hikes on accommodation, takeaways, and rideshare trips provided over digital platforms.

Policy Manager at the Taxpayers' Union, James Ross, said:

“National campaigned hard against Grant Robertson’s App Tax when they were the Opposition and specifically promised to repeal it. When they needed New Zealanders’ votes, they were happy to talk big about scrapping unfair tax hikes. But now that they’re in Government, it appears to be a different story.

“This unworkable, unaffordable tax is an unkept promise from National will see small-scale Bookabach hosts and Uber drivers earning below the $60,000 threshold singled out for special punishment. They’ll be forced to pay GST, even when no other industry is required to register for GST when earning below the de minimis threshold.

“When in opposition, National’s Nicola Willis said the App Tax was dumb, complex, and slapped hardworking families with a massive cost increase right in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. All of those arguments still apply.

“A Government elected to deliver tax relief, then adopting Labour’s tax hikes to fund it is nothing more than a fiscal sleight of hand. The Government need to hold true to their word and swipe left to Scrap Labour’s App Tax."

New Zealanders are encouraged to send Nicola Willis a message at www.AppTax.nz

© Scoop Media

