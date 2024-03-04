NZ Post Supporting Communities Through Delivering For Good Programme

NZ Post is proud to again be supporting charitable organisations and social enterprises around Aotearoa New Zealand by giving away free courier services.

NZ Post’s Delivering for Good programme aims to foster stronger, healthier communities around the country by offering up to 34,000 free domestic courier services across a selected number of organisations for one year – with two organisations winning an extra year of free courier services.

Applications for this year’s programme open on Monday 4 March (and close on Sunday 24 March).

Delivering for Good is part of NZ Post’s social sustainability programme and is in its fourth year.

NZ Post Group Sustainability Manager Dawn Baggaley says by providing free courier services it allows organisations to channel funds otherwise spent on couriers into expanding their services for the communities they support.

“For us, delivering for New Zealand also means supporting the neighbourhoods and communities where we live and work,” Baggaley said.

“We are so proud to be able to facilitate free courier services for deserving local organisations.”

Baggaley encouraged all charitable organisations “no matter how big or small” to apply.

“We’re looking for a range of deserving programmes which help people connect and feel included; whether that be delivering goods to people without access or sending products for companies who employ people from marginalised groups.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

To date, over 83,000 parcels have been sent from the start of the programme in 2021.

One New Zealand not-for-profit benefiting from the Delivering for Good programme is The Little Miracles Trust.

The Trust works to provide and coordinate support to the whānau of premature and sick full-term babies, as they make their journeys through neonatal intensive care, the transition home, and onwards.

The Little Miracles Trust Operations Manager Justine Brooker says this is done in many ways from supplying care packs for new parents, hosting morning teas to bring whānau and experts together, supplying equipment for families to use while in the units and providing post-discharge support through playgroups and coffee mornings.

Brooker says the Delivering for Good programme has been instrumental in the organisation being able to provide much needed care and products to neonatal families, hospitals, and volunteers.

“Thanks to our courier costs being covered by NZ Post we are able to focus our commitment to the frontline team which provides peer-to-peer support in the Newborn Intensive Care Units,” Brooker said.

“Essentially we are able to put our resources where it has the greatest impact by removing the burden of having to ration what we can and cannot send out to whānau in need.”

Meet Mason Blackett

When Auckland’s Emma Blackett went into labour in the middle of the night last April, she had no idea hours later she would be welcoming her son into the world.

Weighing only 2.06kg, Mason was two months premature when born on 21 April 2023.

The first-time mum says when her waters broke everything happened quite quickly and she was admitted into Auckland City Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“No one seemed to be panicking and they seemed to know exactly what they were doing,” she said.

After Mason’s birth and throughout a six-week hospital stay, Emma and husband Alex were supported by The Little Miracles Trust – who have an office and staff located just outside the NICU.

“One of the best things we received was a care package containing prem book and clothes – along with other things.”

Emma said the advice and support from the trust’s staff and volunteers at the hospital was invaluable.

“Most of them had been through what we were going through so having that first-hand experience was great.”

Emma said Mason, who is now 10 months old is doing extremely well considering his early entry into the world.

“He’s amazing and a very healthy little boy.”

© Scoop Media