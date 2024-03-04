Miraka Becomes Certified B Corporation Affirming Commitment To Global Excellence And Leadership

Miraka, the world’s first dairy processor to use geothermal energy, and New Zealand’s second-largest Māori-owned global export business, has become a Certified B Corporation, joining world-leading enterprises which are transforming the global economic system.

Miraka Chairman, Bruce Scott, made the announcement saying “We’re humbled to become a Certified B Corporation as it aligns with everything we stand for – excellence in values and principles; business, social outcomes, and environmental leadership, or Kaitiakitanga as we know it.”

“B Corp certification means we’ve been independently verified as meeting high environmental and social standards,” Mr Scott said.

Miraka Chief Executive, Karl Gradon, said becoming a Certified B Corporation is a testament to the long-term, intergenerational view that the company’s founding leaders and Māori trusts envisioned.

“Our founders established Miraka upon a Te Ao Māori worldview and Kaitiakitanga values which embrace the care of the natural environment, resources and people. B Corp aligns with our principles so there is a natural synergy,” Mr Gradon said.

B Lab Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand CEO, Andrew Davies, added “We congratulate Miraka and warmly welcome them to our community of 150 Certified B Corporations in Aotearoa New Zealand and our global movement of over 8,000 companies. There is a strong alignment between Te ao Māori and B Corp values, and Miraka’s achievement of B Corp Certification reflects our shared commitment to a better way of doing business.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“More companies can learn from Miraka’s leadership. Working together we can transform our economy to one that benefits future generations, where businesses are designed to deliver positive impact for people, planet, and communities, alongside making a profit,” says Mr Davies.

Established in 2010, Miraka became the world’s first dairy processor to use renewable geothermal energy that comes from Tūaropaki Power Company, a subsidiary of Tūaropaki Trust, a founding trust and shareholder in Miraka.

The Miraka plant, at Mokai, 30 kilometres north-west of Taupō, has one of the lowest manufacturing carbon emissions footprints there is globally - emitting 92% less CO2 than coal-fired factories. The savings in CO2 emissions is equivalent to removing 5,000 cars from New Zealand roads for one year.

Miraka Kaihautū (Cultural Leader) Eileen Bowden, spoke at B Corp’s Assembly 2024 Conference in Melbourne last week and said, “Indigenous cultures have long practised and innovated in this space for many generations. These are not new concepts for Miraka or other Māori businesses. B Corp’s reputation would be enhanced by working together with indigenous values-based organisations.”

Brendan Haigh, Kaitiaki of Miraka, oversees the company’s Kaitaikitanga strategy which includes on-farm.

“We have 100 or so dairy farmer suppliers, including Wairarapa Moana Incorporation, another of our cornerstone founders. They champion riparian planting to protect water quality and are finalists for this year’s prestigious Ahuwhenua Trophy which recognises excellence in Māori farming and horticulture.”

“Te Ara Miraka, our farming excellence programme, incentivises our suppliers to achieve high standards of environmental and animal welfare best practice. Since Miraka was established, we have distributed $21.6 million in premium payments over and above the farm gate milk price,” Mr Haigh said.

While Miraka is a global business, the company actively supports its staff and local community. “We have a 150-strong workforce and are big contributors to the Taupō District and regional economy. More than 90 per cent of our non-labour expenses are spent locally,” said Mr Gradon.

In 2023 Miraka achieved the Toitū CarbonReduce product certification confirming the company’s carbon footprint had been measured and continues to reduce in line with climate science and best practice.

B Corp certification is granted by B Lab, a non-profit global organisation set-up in 2006 to drive economic systems change by creating standards, policies and programmes that shift the culture and structure of capitalism.

© Scoop Media

