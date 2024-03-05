Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Shift In Spending Patterns As Expenditure Increases

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

New Zealanders have changed their household spending patterns as the cost of living has increased, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

Household expenditure data collected by the Household Economic Survey is made up of 13 different groups, 12 main expenditure groups (including food, recreation and culture, and health), and one ‘sales, trade-ins, and refunds’ group. The 12 main expenditure groups can be expressed as proportions of the total net expenditure (which is expenditure after deductions from sales, trade-ins, and refunds). Half of the 12 main expenditure groups have increased between the years ended June 2019 and 2023:
 

  • food – up 28.1 percent (to $300 per week)
  • housing and household utilities – up 15.5 percent (to $398 per week)
  • health – up 18.5 percent (to $50 per week)
  • transport – up 16.5 percent (to $252 per week)
  • miscellaneous goods and services (which includes expenditure on insurance, personal care, and credit services) – up 21.6 percent (to $139 per week)
  • other expenditure (which includes contributions to savings and interest payments) – up 31.4 percent (to $176 per week).

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
