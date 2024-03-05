Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pete's Natural Sodas Wins 2Degrees Small Business Award At Nelson Tasman Chamber Of Commerce Awards

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Pete's Natural

Pete's Natural Sodas is thrilled to announce it's glorious win at the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce Awards, proudly taking home the 2Degrees Small Business Award! The Chamber of Commerce Business Awards celebrates and recognises outstanding businesses and individuals within the local community for their achievements and contributions to the economy and society.

"We are overjoyed to accept the 2Degrees Small Business Award at the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce Awards," exclaimed Pete, founder of Pete's Natural Sodas. "It's an incredible honour to be recognised for our dedication to crafting natural beverages and positively impacting our community," he added.

Pete's Natural Sodas has become a beacon of excellence in the beverage industry with an unwavering commitment to crafting 100% natural beverages using freshly squeezed NZ fruit juice. Their “Fairtrade@home” initiative, sustainable practices, and dedication to giving back have solidified their position as industry leaders. Pete's Natural Sodas is at the forefront of driving towards a greener future, from their solar-powered factory to their electric car and recyclable packaging. Their generosity knows no bounds, as highlighted by their recent collaboration with Heart Kids NZ.

In February, Pete's Natural Sodas proudly donated $12,000 to Heart Kids NZ, demonstrating their commitment to supporting children with congenital heart defects and their families. This impactful collaboration continues, with Pete's Natural Sodas donating 20 cents from every bottle of Pink Lemonade sold, ensuring ongoing support for Heart Kids NZ and spreading joy, one sip at a time.

Mrs. Pete, co-founder and sustainability advocate, chimed in, "This award validates our commitment to sustainability and giving back. We're thrilled to continue our journey towards a greener future while supporting causes like Heart Kids NZ.”

The Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, which celebrate excellence and contributions to the local economy and society, underscore Pete's Natural Sodas' position as an industry leader in community impact. With ongoing initiatives like their "Fairtrade@home" program and donations to Heart Kids NZ. Pete’s Natural Sodas, where flavour meets sustainability in every bubble and makes a meaningful difference in the lives of Kiwi families, one sip at a time

