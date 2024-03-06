Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Post Supports Aotearoa’s Game Development Industry With New Stamp Collection

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 10:36 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post is helping to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand’s game development industry with the release of its newest stamp collection Making Games: A developing industry.


NZ Post Collectables Programme and Content Manager Lynette Townsend says the collection consists of stamps, pins and stickers and is now available from the Collectables website.

“Games made by Kiwis are played by millions of people in every country, so we are very proud to be able to support and showcase the New Zealand Game Developers Association and some of its talented members,” Lynette said.

The five games featured in the collection are BLOONS TD 6 (Ninja Kiwi), MINI METRO (Dinosaur Polo Club), DEPTH (Digital Confectioners), DREDGE (Black Salt Games) and INTO THE DEAD 2 (PikPok).

"There are so many internationally iconic games made in New Zealand, and these are just a few of them,” Lynette said.

New Zealand Game Developers Association (NZGDA) executive director Joy Keene says the not-for-profit incorporated society formed in 2012 to champion, support and grow game development in New Zealand.

“Since that time, New Zealand’s Game development industry has gone from strength to strength with many NZ studios producing award winning games, right here in Aotearoa,” Joy said.

“As a fast-growing weightless export, in excess of $434 million, the NZ Game Development industry aids in the economic recovery through high-paying jobs, returning that export revenue back into the New Zealand economy.”

"The NZGDA champions the game development industry, and we could not be prouder of having some of our most successful games immortalised in this way,” Joy said.

