Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Abandonment Of Employment

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 11:52 am
Press Release: Employers Assistance Ltd

We often field calls from frustrated employers wishing to terminate staff for abandoning their employment, whereupon on following a short discussion it prevails that abandonment of employment is not the case at all.

Abandonment of employment is a very specific situation where an employee is absent, without permission for a certain period of time, seemingly with no intention of returning and being non-communicative. Anything else is probably not abandonment, and needless to say terminating employment for the wrong reason often ends up with a successful personal grievance.

In many cases we see 'unauthorised absence' is usually the issue and needs to be treated very differently. Unauthorised absence is a misconduct issue and the process is very different. If the employer knows where the employee is, or has had any communication from them, abandonment of employment cannot be used.

There is no legal statute which defines a minimum time which before abandonment is applicable, it comes down to what is written (and agreed to) in the Employment Agreement, and in the absence of that, it is what could be considered fair and reasonable. Most often we see three days as a minimum period considered acceptable.

There is also an onus on the Employer to make all reasonable efforts to contact the employee in an attempt to establish their whereabouts and intentions, and only after all avenues of contact have been exhausted should termination occur. We strongly recommend that all contact attempts should be documented so the employer can clearly prove a paper-trail of evidence in this regard if the termination is challenged.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Unsurprisingly, dismissal and discipline process are the most contended of issues in terms of employers receiving personal grievances. The justification for disciplinary action is not usually the problem, the Courts largely dwell on process, and employee advocates know this.

Ensure you get your processes correct and follow our online discipline templates in your Employers Toolbox. They are very comprehensive and easy to follow; misconduct, serious misconduct, performance management, redundancy, abandonment of employment and more.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Employers Assistance Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 