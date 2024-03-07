Transforming The Construction Industry At BuildUP24

New South Wales (NSW) Building Commissioner David Chandler OAM will be kicking off the conversation at the NZ Institute of Building’s inaugural biennial conference, BuildUP24, as the opening international keynote speaker. David will share how he’s shaking things up in the NSW building industry to improve productivity and performance while holding the risk takers to account.

David says, “I’ll focus on how to lift our industry’s game. How to make trustworthy a shared aspiration. How to make it tough for the risky.”

David was appointed to the role of New South Wales Building Commissioner in 2019 and has been leading the charge to transform the regulation of the construction industry and restore trust and confidence in multi-unit residential buildings.

There’s a lot to learn from what’s happening in NSW and the New Zealand Government will be listening. Hon Chris Penk, Minister for Building and Construction, will be in attendance and will take part in a panel discussion on productivity lessons directly following the Building Commissioner’s presentation.

Two more fantastic keynote speakers, Bridget White and Dyann Stewart, are lined up for the day.

Bridget White has spent the past 14 years leading the Nordic Office of Architectures design technology team working on complex international projects. This year Bridget has returned home to Aotearoa joining the team at Warren and Mahoney as a Senior Associate, bringing invaluable knowledge and experience with her.

Those attending BuildUP24 will hear from Bridget about how her experience of how a digital first approach can help to improve productivity and performance. She will speak about a case study in delivering a paperless project.

Dyann Stewart will close the day by telling her mind-blowing personal story of recovery and resilience. In October of 2021 Dyann came off her e-bike resulting in a staggering 31 broken bones (in her back, neck, ribs, shoulders, ankle) plus ligaments torn and a severe concussion which led to post-concussion syndrome. As Dyann puts it: “not much of me worked for quite a while.”

BuildUP24 will be the first time Dyann has told her story publicly – we’ll hear how she’s rebuilt herself and her career in the construction industry from the ground up.

CE of the NZ Institute of Building Pamela Bell says “New Zealand’s construction industry is made up of over 250,000 hard-working individuals, and the Institute is well-placed support managers across a range of site, construction, project and design roles. This new BuildUP event is focused on super-practical takeaways to help people at site to improve the productivity of delivering project and the human aspects around team performance.”

BuildUP24 is a practical and hands on one-day conference taking place on 14 March at Aotea Centre in Tāmaki | Auckland. The day will be a mix of keynote speakers to inspire and provoke thoughts, panel discussions to dive into themes of people, productivity and performance – focusing on practical solutions; and roundtable sessions to get into detail and put ideas into practice.

The Institute of Building is the only construction and infrastructure industry organisation focused on individuals and best practice professional behaviour – the Institute is literally made up of ‘building people’ at its heart. Together, we are ‘building’ the best people to deliver Aotearoa New Zealand’s built environment.

David Chandler OAM is the NSW Building Commissioner, a role created in 2019. The Building Commission was created in 2019 to rebuild trust and capability in the New South Wales building industry. From 1 December 2023 the Building Commission officially took on the role of regulator of the building and construction industry in NSW.

David is focused on lifting the standards in the building industry and holding the ‘risky players’ to account. In his role he provides strategic oversight of building regulation and regulatory changes and is an advocate for building industry policy reform.

David has extensive experience across construction in Australia and the Asia Pacific region. He started out a cadet more than 50 years ago and went on to be the Construction Director for Australia's New Parliament House. Since, he has led enterprises involved in major projects, public capital works procurement, business transition and transaction due diligence.

He has been Chairman and Director on a range of private and public boards, joint-ventures and enquiries into the performance of the construction industry. David is widely published, sharing modern construction insights and commentary across all of today's media platforms.

David was an Adjunct Professor in Construction Management at Western Sydney University. He was the founding Industry Engagement Lead for the successful Centre for Smart Modern Construction - c4SMC. David is an advocate for the modernisation of a viable Australian construction sector.

