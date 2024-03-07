Tātau Tātau Commercial Make Significant Investment Into Iconic Local Landmark

One of New Zealand’s most iconic beach-side holiday parks will continue to welcome thousands of holiday makers while remaining in local ownership.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust’s commercial entity today announced its purchase of the Mahia Beach Motel & Holiday Park, securing an asset that is pivotal to the Wairoa and Mahia community and local economy. This beautiful piece of land is enjoyed by both national and international holiday-goers.

Tātau Tātau Commercial Limited Partnership Kaihautū (Chief Executive) Aayden Clarke said it was important to acknowledge that the 3ha of residentially-zoned beachfront property will continue to provide affordable accommodation for holidaymakers.

“This is a slice of paradise on the east coast has been incredibly popular for generations of whānau as well as national and international tourists.

He signalled future upgrades to the property, located at 43 Moana Drive which currently is an operating business consisting of a mixture of 24 accommodation units and 150 powered and non-powered camping sites.

“This is a mokopuna investment for us, meaning we have a long term outlook to the Motel & camp ground.

“We are committed to making improvements to the holiday park and adding additional value back to the community through upgrades which will enhance the quality of stay for customers.

“At the same time we see other opportunities that complement the existing use,” Mr Clarke says.

Tātau Tātau Commercial Limited Partnership was established to protect and grow the commercial assets on behalf of its shareholder Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust and the seven Kāhui (Beneficial entities).

Lewis Ratapu, Chief Executive of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust commented, “Tātau Tātau are thrilled to be the new custodians of the iconic property.

“It is very important that our people and all visitors can access affordable holiday accommodation, something that is getting harder to achieve as coastal land increases in popularity.

“We are always looking to support further growth in our wider community and to secure a significant site like this is exciting. This asset benefits all of our seven Kāhui, and obviously is of significant importance to one of those Kāhui, Rongomaiwahine.”

Rongomaiwahine Iwi Trust CEO Terence Maru acknowledges the collaborative mahi that has been done with the Tātau Tātau commercial organisation.

“There is so much potential to partner and deliver outcomes to our people while growing capability within our organisation,” Mr Maru said.

Former owner operator Isobel Creswell says ““whilst it was very difficult to let go of this park, I’m very happy it has gone to good hands. This campground now stays in NZ ownership and continues to be a holiday park for generations of families for years to come”

Isobel has been a key stakeholder of the Mahia community for 3.5 years providing affordable accommodation for all walks of life and attracting tourists to the small East Coast settlement.

Mr Clarke said it was important to highlight that “a key part of our Tiriti settlement is the evolution of Mana Motuhake of our whānau, hapū and Iwi o Te Wairoa, and this acquisition is part of exactly that.”

