Recent Study Highlights Obstacles Confronting Women And Workplace Aggression Within New Zealand's Tech Industry

A recent study sheds light on the unique challenges faced by women in New Zealand's technology industry and offers insights to foster a more inclusive and supportive workplace environment.

Conducted by Meena Satishkumar, the study explores the perspectives and experiences of women working in various technical roles, including IT Engineers, Software Developers, IT Solution Architects, Tech Leads, Delivery Managers, and Product Managers, within the New Zealand technology sector.

Key findings from the study include:

Challenges for Women Transitioning into the Tech Sector: Women who enter the tech sector through transition typically fall below the age of 35. This career shift is primarily driven by their personal passion and is facilitated via self-directed or independent learning approaches. Women often encounter limited access to networking and mentorship programs for skills development. This implies greater self-effort when contemplating career transitions, as the available support structures for facilitating such transitions appear to be limited.

Barriers to Upskilling: Despite a strong interest in adopting latest technologies, many women face challenges such as a lack of awareness of opportunities, unclear career pathways, and limited workplace opportunities. Support structures for upskilling and career advancement remain insufficient within the NZ Tech Sector.

Gender Disparities in Technical Roles: While efforts are made to achieve gender balance during graduate recruitment, the study finds a skewed distribution in senior technical positions, with women transitioning into non-technical roles like Product Managers, Delivery Managers or People Managers. Furthermore, there is a notable absence of female representation in areas such as Infrastructure, Security, and Networking.

In environments characterised by gendered institutional norms, such as the technology sector, the limited presence of female role models reinforces a culture that prioritises the display of masculine behaviours.

Kaylene Wakefield, Delivery Lead in NZ, suggests that the confidence displayed by women at work may have distinct manifestations compared to that of men.

Workplace Culture Concerns: A significant percentage of women report facing gender-related microaggressions and biased treatment in the workplace, affecting their opportunities for career advancement and work-life balance.

A participant in the study who wishes to remain says, “In highly technical positions, men may struggle with interacting with women due to limited prior experience collaborating with them in such roles”.

The study also underscores the importance of addressing structural inequalities and cultural biases within the technology sector to support the advancement and retention of women in technical roles.

Based on these findings, the study recommends several practical measures and implications for organisations to foster a more inclusive environment, including promoting balance in job descriptions, understanding gender dynamics in interview processes, recognising gender differences in self-efficacy levels, and implementing strategies to prevent the loss of female talent through the professional pipeline.

For further details and access to the complete study, please contact breakingthetechceiling@gmail.com.

**About Meena Satishkumar: **

Meena Satishkumar is a Senior Platform Engineer at Bank of New Zealand, with a passion for promoting gender diversity and inclusion within the technology sector. With extensive experience and a commitment to driving positive change, Satishkumar's study offers valuable insights for organisations striving to create more equitable and inclusive workplaces.

