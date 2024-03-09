Entrepreneurial Spirit At Young Enterprise Kickstart Tīmatanga

The Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted an inspiring event for young entrepreneurs, Kickstart Tīmatanga, as part of the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES). The event took place at Lindisfarne College on Thursday 7th March and was a significant gathering of over 400 rangatahi ready to embark on their entrepreneurial journey. More students than ever before are participating in YES this year, with a huge variety of different business ideas.

Kickstart Tīmatanga began with talks from YES alumni, setting an energised tone for the day. Their stories inspired students, showcasing the potential paths their ventures could take. Planning sessions kicked off, with students mapping out their visions and strategies for the upcoming year.

A highlight of the event was the "speed coaching" session, where over 50 Hawke’s Bay professionals joined the students for an hour. The session offered YES teams an opportunity to receive direct advice and feedback from experts across various industries. The speed coaching was invaluable, supporting the students' business plans with practical insights and guidance.

The YES programme, which runs in 18 schools across Te Matau a Māui, has seen remarkable growth since it began in the region. "The ideas and enthusiasm we saw at this year's Kickstart Tīmatanga event were truly exceptional," said Francesca Arlidge, Hawke’s Bay YES Regional Coordinator. "It's clear that these students are not just planning businesses; they're poised to make significant impacts in their communities and beyond. The Chamber is proud to support these young entrepreneurs, who are indeed our next generation of business leaders."

The event's success is a testament to the collaborative effort between the Chamber, local schools, business mentors, and the wider community; all committed to nurturing the entrepreneurial talents of rangatahi in Hawke's Bay. This year’s key sponsors include Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, TUMU Group, Mayor’s Task Force for Jobs Central Hawke’s Bay, and Pan Pac. The Kickstart Tīmatanga event was supported by Goodtime Pies, The Apple Press, and Mr Apple, who played an essential part in fuelling our students for the day.

The Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce looks forward to continuing its support for the Young Enterprise Scheme and its participants, fostering a future where the region's economic and innovative potential is fully realised by its emerging leaders.

