ASB Drops Interest Rates

ASB has today dropped its fixed home lending rates for the third time in two weeks.

Its six-month term has dropped 10 basis points from 7.39% to 7.29%, while the one-year term has reduced by 5 basis points to 7.24%. ASB’s two-year mortgage rate has also dropped six basis points to 6.79%.

“With more than three-quarters of our fixed home lending customers currently opting for terms of 24 months or less, our rate reductions on these popular terms will appeal to New Zealand homeowners and prospective homeowners.” says ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd.

ASB has also dropped its 12-month term deposit rate to 6.00% and four term deposit rates at the longer terms by between 5 and 20 basis points.

