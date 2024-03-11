ASB Drops Interest Rates

Monday, 11 March 2024, 9:26 am Press Release: ASB Bank
ASB has today dropped its fixed home lending rates for
the third time in two weeks.
Its six-month term has
dropped 10 basis points from 7.39% to 7.29%, while the
one-year term has reduced by 5 basis points to 7.24%.
ASB’s two-year mortgage rate has also dropped six basis
points to 6.79%.
“With more than three-quarters of
our fixed home lending customers currently opting for terms
of 24 months or less, our rate reductions on these popular
terms will appeal to New Zealand homeowners and prospective
homeowners.” says ASB’s Executive General Manager
Personal Banking Adam Boyd.
ASB has also dropped its
12-month term deposit rate to 6.00% and four term deposit
rates at the longer terms by between 5 and 20 basis
points.
