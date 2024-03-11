Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ASB Drops Interest Rates

Monday, 11 March 2024, 9:26 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB has today dropped its fixed home lending rates for the third time in two weeks.

Its six-month term has dropped 10 basis points from 7.39% to 7.29%, while the one-year term has reduced by 5 basis points to 7.24%. ASB’s two-year mortgage rate has also dropped six basis points to 6.79%.

“With more than three-quarters of our fixed home lending customers currently opting for terms of 24 months or less, our rate reductions on these popular terms will appeal to New Zealand homeowners and prospective homeowners.” says ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd.

ASB has also dropped its 12-month term deposit rate to 6.00% and four term deposit rates at the longer terms by between 5 and 20 basis points.

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

