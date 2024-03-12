BlinkPay Unveils Redesigned Bilingual Payment Gateway Utilising Open Banking APIs

Whangaia ka tupu ka puāwai | That which is nurtured blossoms and grows

BlinkPay is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned payment gateway, Blink PayNow, offering a bilingual design in both Māori and English. This release underscores BlinkPay's commitment to inclusivity and security in New Zealand's digital payments landscape.

Blink PayNow leverages Open Banking APIs, providing a safe and secure alternative to traditional screen scraping payment methods and offering businesses a reliable direct account-to-account alternative to online card payments. This initiative aligns with the rapidly approaching Open Banking Implementation Standards deadline of 30 May 2024 for payments, promising a broader integration with the big four banks as they release their Open Banking APIs.

Adrian Smith (Ngāpuhi), Chief Product Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about the bilingual gateway, stating, "Integrating Te Reo Māori alongside English in our payment gateway is our next step toward fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem in Aotearoa, respecting and celebrating our rich cultural heritage. The really cool part is that if a user has set Māori as their preferred language on their device, they will automatically see the te reo version of our payment gateway!”

Chris Riddell, Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the technological advancements, "The adoption of Open Banking APIs is a monumental leap for the financial sector in Aotearoa. It empowers companies like BlinkPay to process payments quickly, with real money, and in a way that's more secure than traditional methods. We're at the forefront of this change, ensuring that our users benefit from the highest standards of security and efficiency."

BlinkPay's initiative comes at a crucial time when New Zealand's financial industry is on the cusp of a significant transformation. The company's commitment to embracing Open Banking standards and its effort to promote inclusivity through language reflects its dedication to leading the charge in innovation and user-centric services.

As the deadline for the Open Banking Implementation Standards draws near, BlinkPay is poised to expand its services, integrating with more banks and enhancing its offerings, making digital payments more accessible, secure, and inclusive for all New Zealanders.

BlinkPay: The easier and safer way to pay.

