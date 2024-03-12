Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Year In Review: Carel's Acquisition Of Eurotec Marks A Transformative Period In The HVAC Industry

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: Eurotec

Twelve months ago, the HVAC market landscape underwent a significant transformation when Carel Industries, an Italian giant in the air conditioning systems sector, completed its acquisition of Eurotec, a New Zealand-based powerhouse in HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, and measurement machines distribution and system integration. This pivotal move was not just about expanding Carel's product portfolio but also about cementing its commitment to environmental sustainability and enhancing its strategic positioning within the APAC South region.

Reflecting on the Merger: Carel's Strategic Expansion in APAC Through Eurotec.

The acquisition of Eurotec by Carel Industries was a calculated step in Carel's ongoing growth strategy, aimed at broadening its market reach and fortifying its product offerings in the APAC South region. Eurotec's reputation for importing and distributing top-tier controllers and instrumentation made it an ideal match for Carel's innovative solutions in HVAC and refrigeration. This synergy was anticipated to create operational efficiencies, drive innovation, and extend the companies' market reach, underscoring Carel's proactive approach to global expansion.

The union of Carel and Eurotec was seen as a strategic milestone, leveraging Eurotec's established market presence in New Zealand to enhance Carel's global footprint. The acquisition was part of Carel's broader strategy to solidify its presence in key geographical areas and sectors, aiming to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions across the HVAC and refrigeration landscapes.

Eurotec's Contribution: A Year of Integrated Success

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Founded in 1986, Eurotec has long been recognized for its diverse portfolio and commitment to serving a nationwide customer base, with a significant presence in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. The company's expertise in various sectors, including HVAC, refrigeration, and electrical/instrumentation, complemented Carel's offerings, facilitating cross-collaboration and innovation. Over the past year, this integration has proven to be a catalyst for growth, enhancing Carel's dominance in New Zealand and beyond.

Carel's Green Vision: Amplified by Eurotec's Environmental Efforts

Carel's acquisition of Eurotec was also a leap towards amplifying its commitment to sustainability. Known for its emphasis on energy-saving solutions and eco-conscious operations, Carel's acquisition of Eurotec, a company also known for its environmental efforts, reinforced Carel's strategic vision of expanding its sustainable product offerings. This move underscored Carel's dedication to fostering a greener future for the industry, aligning with global trends towards environmental responsibility.

Strategic Outcomes: Reflecting on a Year of Synergistic Growth

The partnership between Carel and Eurotec has matured over the past year, marking a significant period of strategic growth and innovation. Francesco Nalini, CEO of Carel, emphasised the partnership's depth and its critical role in Carel's development strategy in the APAC South region. This acquisition enabled Carel to act as a supplier of comprehensive control solutions, consolidating its direct sales network and enhancing customer support in the region.

Looking back, the strategic integration of Eurotec into Carel's operations has not only solidified Carel's market position but also set new benchmarks for innovation and sustainability in the HVAC and refrigeration sectors. The collaboration has met the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products and services, propelling both companies towards greater success and leadership in the market. As the industry continues to evolve, the acquisition of Eurotec by Carel stands as a testament to the power of strategic synergy and shared commitment to excellence and environmental stewardship.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Eurotec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 